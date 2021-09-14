Guide to Motor Bella: New interactive car experience coming to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – A new and exciting type of car show for the whole family is coming to Metro Detroit. Get behind the wheel and experience the future of automobile technology with interactive exhibits, off-road ride throughs, and hundreds of new vehicles on display from dozens of automakers in an all-outdoor environment.

Motor Bella is a “re-imagining” of the popular International Auto Show, incorporating never-before-seen exhibitions and immersive technology. Find your next set of wheels at a showcase of over 500 cars, trucks and more from 35 automakers. You’ll even find dozens of the world’s most luxurious cars from the likes of Lamborghini, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce.

Highlights of the show include an adrenaline pumping ride-and-drive on a mile-long hot track, three off-road adventures, as well as activations from Ford, Jeep, Ram, Dodge and Audi.

Learn all about the future of mobility with 80 displays and startups at AutoMobili-D, a 25,000 square foot pavilion that will feature next-gen tech activations.

Animated map of NAIAS's Motor Bella coming to the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, MI from September 23-26, 2021.

Motor Bella

Location

M1 Concourse

1 Concourse Dr,

Pontiac, MI 48341

Schedule

Thursday, September 23, 9am-8pm

Friday, September 24, 9am-8pm

Saturday, September 25, 9am-8pm

Sunday, September 26, 9am-7pm

Ticket Prices

Adult Weekday Thursday-Friday: $15

Adult Weekend Saturday-Sunday: $20

Senior 65+: $12

Child 7-12: $10

Child 6 and under: Free

Weekday Family Pass (2 adult, 3 child): $40

Weekend Family Pass (2 adult, 3 child): $50

Tickets and more info here.