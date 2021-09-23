DETROIT – Two home games and a funky illuminated tradition return. Check out what’s around town for the weekend!

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Motor Bella (M1 Concourse), Thursday-Sunday: Buckle up for a brand-new auto show experience at Motor Bella. Hop inside real cars and test drive through rugged terrain built specifically for the event. Discover the latest in auto technology and explore hundreds of new vehicles on display. Tickets and schedule here.

JAM3A (Virtual), Thursday-Sunday: This free festival presented by Dearborn-based Arab American National Museum will feature musical performances by renowned Arab artists and a curated virtual vendor market showcasing small artisan businesses. Schedule and registration here.

Dlectricity, Friday-Saturday 7pm-Midnight: Watch Detroit glow in dazzling lights and electric art. Spread throughout Midtown and Beacon Park, get immersed in technological marvels and stunning illuminated installations. Don’t miss the fun tradition of the Light Bike Parade on Saturday! The Q Line is even opening early to allow guests to experience Dlectricity easier. Map and more info here.

Ferndale DIY Market, Friday-Sunday: Shop from local artists where the do-it-yourself spirit is celebrated in a big way. Explore homemade goods from local crafters while enjoying libations from Michigan distilleries, wineries and brewers. Admission is free and open for all ages. More info here.

Tigers vs. Royals, Friday-Sunday: It’s a triple hitter weekend when the Tigers take on the Kansas City Royals on our home turf. On Friday, a special pre-game ceremony will celebrate Miggy’s 500th homerun milestone. It’s also fan appreciation weekend, so look out for special contests and prizes to close out the season at Comerica Park. Schedule and tickets here.

Bliss, Saturday 12pm-Midnight: The Michigan Opera transforms the historic Michigan Building Theatre into an immersive art experience blurring the lines between performer and patron. It’s the first performance in the majestic building for 50 years. The opera is “pay what you can” and guests can stay for as little or as long as they want (that’s 12 hours if you stay from open to close). More info here.

Grand Circus Dog Park Dog Fest, Saturday 2pm-4pm: Calling all dog owners! Celebrate man’s best friend with a DJ, puppy parade, clowns and even free nail trimmings.

Obama Building Dedication, Saturday 2:30pm: A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open the recently completed Obama Building in Detroit’s Old Redford Neighborhood where Detroit artist Charles “Chazz” Miller will unveil his inaugural exhibition “Yes We Can.” Get a sneak peek at some of the new Black-owned businesses that will grace the halls of the Obama. You can also enjoy food, art, music and more along the streets for the Artist Village Detroit Arts Festival. More info here.

City Girls (Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre), Saturday 7pm: Fresh off of their hit “Twerkulator,” the Miami natives are bringing their hip hop and trap fusion to Detroit’s riverfront. Joining the duo are Kodak Black, Plies, Peezy and more. Ticket info here.

Lions vs. Ravens, Sunday 1pm: Our Lions take on the Baltimore Ravens for their second home game. The Lions are 0-2 on the season, but maybe, just maybe, they can pull off an upset against Lamar Jackson. Get tickets here.