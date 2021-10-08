Latino Talent Awards honor Metro Detroit community members making a positive impact

They are people in the community who are working to make life better for others. A few years ago, one local woman decided they should be recognized for it.

“We have a major influence on Southwest Detroit,” said Frank Venegas. “Not just on jobs but we’re mixed in with the community, we’re mixed in with the churches, the police.”

That’s just part of the philanthropic work that Venegas does as the CEO of Ideal Group to give back to his community.

“We build community parks,” Venegas said. “Since we’re part of the community, we put a lot of money into it.”

His philanthropy hasn’t gone unnoticed as he recently won the Latino Talent Award.

“I created it three years ago to celebrate the accomplishments and the contributions of many Hispanics,” Liliana Herbstreith said.

Herbstreith produces the show and awards different Hispanic entrepreneurs, influencers, essential workers, community organizers, philanthropists, volunteers and more for giving back.

“I’m so proud that I’m being recognized,” Venegas said. “It’s an incredible opportunity for us to boast and brag about us being Latinos.”

“Frank is a person I admire,” Herbstreith said. “He is a person that is leaving a legacy for many Hispanics in Michigan.”

This year’s Latino Talent Awards will be held in Lincoln Park on Oct. 14, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

“It brings all the countries together. There are 33 countries in Latin America, counting the Caribbean and obviously Central America,” Herbstreith said. “The idea is that they get their recognition, they get their trophy, they feel special because many of the people that get the awards, they do it because they love the community but they never get any recognition or feel that they matter.”

Thanks to Herbstreith, Hispanic people -- like Venegas -- who continue to do work in their community can get that recognition. They’re both proud to celebrate their heritage with an award.

“Anytime I can get good publicity for what we do brings a lot of attention to Southwest Detroit, Mexicantown,” Venegas said. “If you don’t have heritage, you don’t have roots. It’s hard to understand who you can be and what you can be.”

The awards will be streamed online. More information can be found on the 2021 Talentos Latinos Awards’ official Eventbrite page here.

