Detroit Symphony Orchestra instrument drive aims to help students

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is asking for help to benefit local students, but instead of money, it's instruments.

DETROIT – Not everyone has the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument or even own one. That’s why the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is holding an instrument drive to give the gift of music to students from Detroit.

The benefits of music in a child’s life are endless.

“You learn how to work with people, you learn how to perfect a passage, you know how to conquer difficult things you can travel all of those things are important,” said Damien Crutcher, managing director of Detroit Harmony.

It’s why Crutcher started Detroit Harmony, a DSO initiative, to give the gift of music education to Detroit students.

“It’s a partnership with all the local nonprofit school districts, churches, private lesson teachers,” he said.

All month long, Detroit Harmony is collecting new and used instruments so Detroit-based students can learn how to play them

“Brass, woodwind, strains, guitars, percussion, keyboards, whatever we can get our hands on so we can get those out to kids,” Crutcher said. “Could you imagine 2,500 kids with instruments? More kids being involved in music, across the city, it’s gonna make a huge difference.”

And Detroit Harmony doesn’t stop after gifting these instruments

“When a kid gets an instrument from us, they’re also going to be assigned a mentor, a manager who is going to make sure the instrument stays in working condition. They’re going to make sure that that student is in a program,” Crutcher said.

Instrument drive drop-off locations: