Detroit Symphony Orchestra instrument drive aims to help students

DETROIT – Not everyone has the opportunity to learn how to play an instrument or even own one. That’s why the Detroit Symphony Orchestra is holding an instrument drive to give the gift of music to students from Detroit.
The benefits of music in a child’s life are endless.
“You learn how to work with people, you learn how to perfect a passage, you know how to conquer difficult things you can travel all of those things are important,” said Damien Crutcher, managing director of Detroit Harmony.
It’s why Crutcher started Detroit Harmony, a DSO initiative, to give the gift of music education to Detroit students.
Read: Corktown business uses creativity to help bring people together, help less fortunate
“It’s a partnership with all the local nonprofit school districts, churches, private lesson teachers,” he said.
All month long, Detroit Harmony is collecting new and used instruments so Detroit-based students can learn how to play them
“Brass, woodwind, strains, guitars, percussion, keyboards, whatever we can get our hands on so we can get those out to kids,” Crutcher said. “Could you imagine 2,500 kids with instruments? More kids being involved in music, across the city, it’s gonna make a huge difference.”
And Detroit Harmony doesn’t stop after gifting these instruments
“When a kid gets an instrument from us, they’re also going to be assigned a mentor, a manager who is going to make sure the instrument stays in working condition. They’re going to make sure that that student is in a program,” Crutcher said.
More: Community news
Instrument drive drop-off locations:
- Michigan State University vs. University of Michigan Football Game Donation Event Oct. 30: Spartan Stadium, 325 W. Shaw Lane, East Lansing
- The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center: 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- Detroit Community Concert Band: The Max M. and Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- A & G Central Music Madison Heights: 323 E. 11 Mile Road, Madison Heights
- A & G Central Music Macomb: 51170 Romeo Plank Road, Macomb
- Clarkston Community Band: Sashabaw Middle School, Pine Knob Lane, Village of Clarkston
- Cliff Bell’s: 2030 Park Ave., Detroit
- Detroit Wayne Music Studio: 21301 Gratiot Ave., Eastpointe
- Farmington Community Band: 32900 W. 13 Mile Road, Farmington Hills
- Marshall Music Co. Lansing: 3240 E Saginaw St., Lansing
- Marshall Music Co. Troy: 4052 Rochester Road, Troy
- Marshall Music Co. Traverse City: 1197 W South Airport Road, Traverse City
- Marshall Music Co. Kalamazoo: 951 Mall Drive, Portage
- Marshall Music Co. Allen Park: 6500 Allen Road, Allen Park
- Marshall Music Co. West Bloomfield: 7470 Haggerty Road, West Bloomfield
- McCourt’s Music Berkley: 3063 W 12 Mile Road, Berkley
- McCourt’s Music Waterford: 3040 Sashabaw Road, Waterford
- Meridian Winds: 2807 Jolly Road Suite 300, Okemos
- Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association: 3899 Okemos Road Suite B1, Okemos
- Rochester Community Concert Band: St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 620 Romeo Road, Rochester
- North Oakland Concert Band: Lake Orion High School, 495 E Scripps Road, Orion Charter Township
- PNC Bank 10 Mile / Meadowbrook: 41325 W 10 Mile Road, Novi
- PNC Bank Detroit Medical Center: 4111 Woodward Ave., Detroit
- PNC Bank Walton / Old Perch: 2015 Walton Blvd, Rochester Hills
- PNC Bank Hayes / Hall: 45125 Hayes Road, Shelby Township
- PNC Bank Ecorse / Monroe: 22111 Ecorse Road, Taylor
- PNC Bank Ann Arbor Downtown: 101 S. Main St., Ann Arbor