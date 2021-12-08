LIVE STREAM: Mitch Albom’s 10th annual S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon

DETROIT – The 10th annual S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon benefiting area charities will be held Thursday at the Somerset Collection in Troy.

The Radiothon will be broadcast for 15 straight hours on WJR-AM, starting at 6 a.m and running to 9 p.m., with frequent updates on WDIV Local 4 and a livestream here on ClickOnDetroit.

Since its first broadcast in 2012, the annual radiothons have raised over $8.5 million to help the poor, the homeless, families without homes, children without medical care, students hoping to reach the college of their dreams and veterans who have hit hard times.

All funds raised benefit SAY (Super All Year) Detroit, an umbrella 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization that funds programs like the SAY Detroit Family Health Clinic, the SAY Play Center, Working Homes/Working Families, the Dream Scholars, and several other local charitable efforts who care for Detroit’s neediest and work towards a revitalized Detroit.

