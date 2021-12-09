🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Christmas is just around the corner and the holiday cheer is ramping up in Detroit! Check out these festive events all throughout town.

Winter at Valade (Valade Park), Friday through Sunday: It’s the opening weekend of a winter wonderland at the riverfront. Take photos with Santa, make wreathes, enjoy outdoor fire pits and tons of live entertainment including the season soul singers. Winter at Valade is free for the whole family and will run every weekend through February. Entertainment info and schedule here.

Tinsel & Treasures (Northville), Friday through Sunday: Celebrating over 40 years of local artisans and handmade goods, shop small and support local businesses this season. Find everything from holiday décor and gifts, to specialty foods and jewelry and much more. Admission is $4 per person, free for 12 and under. Exhibitors and more info here.

Winterfest Market (Downtown Dearborn), Saturday 9am to 4pm: Hop on to West Village Drive for an afternoon full of shopping and holiday entertainment. Find the perfect holiday gift from local businesses that include crafters, bakers and more. Santa and his reindeer will be stopping by for merry meet and greets. List of vendors and activity schedule here.

Winter Wonderland (Orchestra Hall), Saturday 11am: The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will take you on a magical musical journey through the holidays. Conducted by Thomas Wilkins, the show will feature music from Frozen, The Nutcracker and The Polar Express. Get tickets here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas Live! (Fox Theatre), Saturday 12pm, 3:30pm and 7pm: Join Snoopy, Charlie Brown and the gang as the timeless holiday special comes to life on stage. Featuring the original dialogue from the show, as well as the classic score from Vince Guaraldi, experience the spirit of Christmas in a whole new way. Get tickets here.

Royal Oak Jingle and Light Parade, Saturday: Downtown Royal Oak is the place to be to fill up on holiday cheer. Starting at 1pm will be the popular tradition of the Jingle Cookie Crawl. Follow the map and hop from store to store for find freshly baked cookies from local bakeries. Then at 7pm, the streets will glow with a festive fever for the Holiday Light Parade. Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be around to spread cheer, along with food trucks and s’mores stations. The cookie crawl is $30 per person. More info and cookie crawl passes here.

Wild Holidays with Santa, Sunday 1pm: Explore the wild side of Christmas at the Wild Wonders Wildlife Park! Enjoy holiday decorations while greeting your animal friends. Santa himself will be there to greet children and deliver a special gift. Schedule and info here.

Jersey Boys (Music Hall), starting Sunday 2pm and 7:30pm: Oh what a night! The boys are back crooning Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons’ greatest hits. This new production of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical kicks off the national tour right here in Motown and features an all-star cast who has performed with the show on Broadway, off-Broadway and on tour. Schedule and tickets here.

Magical Cirque Christmas (Fox Theatre), Sunday 3pm: Join 2019′s Magician of the Year, Lucy Darling, as the master of ceremonies to a spellbinding and spirited show featuring unbelievable circus acts set to holiday classics. Get tickets here.

Kenny G (Sound Board), Sunday 7:30pm: Hear the iconic saxophonist play his sultry hits live. The “Forever in Love” composer is bringing his tour to the Motor City Casino and will be performing favorites as well as new music from his latest album “New Standards.” More info and tickets here.

