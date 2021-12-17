DETROIT – It’s the final Saturday before Christmas! If you have your holiday shopping done, here are some things to look forward to in Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Taylor Winterfest Stroll (Heritage Park), now through Saturday 5 to 9pm: Take a walk through beautiful Heritage Park where you can meet and greet some of your favorite characters including The Grinch, Elsa, Olaf, and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus. Tickets range in prices with a family 4-pack just $25 for Taylor residents. More info here.

What the Constitution Means to Me (Fisher Theatre), now through Sunday: The Tony-nominated and Pulitzer Prize finalist play has made its way to Detroit. From famed writer Heidi Schreck, What the Constitution Means to Me explores the relationship this living document has on four generations of women. Schedule and tickets here.

Home for the Holidays (Orchestra Hall), Friday through Sunday: Join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for a Motor City holiday tradition. From carols to Christmas classics, feel the spirit of the season with music conducted by Stuart Chafetz. Schedule and tickets here.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (Monroe Street Drive-In), Friday 7pm: Hop in the car with the whole family for a holiday classic on the big Monroe Street screen. Admission is $20 per vehicle or walk-in to enjoy the movie in a heated pod for free (first come, first serve). You can even get food and drinks delivered right to your car. Get tickets here.

97.9 WJLB’s Big Holiday Show (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7pm: It’s hip hop for the holidays with some of the biggest names in rap. Catch the freshly graduated Megan Thee Stallion, Moneybagg Yo, Sada Baby, Babyface Ray, Icewear Vezzo, Polo Frost, Trick Trick and headliner Lil Baby. Get tickets here.

Isley Brothers & Gladys Knight (Fox Theatre), Friday 8pm: These living legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are bringing the Soul to Motown. Get tickets here.

Pistons vs. Rockets (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 12pm: The Detroit Pistons take on the Houston Rockets, hopefully ending their losing streak. It’s a “In It For My City” night where fans can expect local performers, small business highlights and special Detroit-themed merch. Get tickets here.

Winter Beer & Holiday Cocktail Festival (Wyandotte), Saturday 6pm: Warm up this winter with a large selection of seasonal craft beers and holiday cocktails. Sip and savor your bubblies while enjoying live music from Local Heroes in a 14,000 square foot heated tent. Admission includes a souvenir glass to take home plus 10 samples. List of beers and tickets here.

Mannheim Steamroller (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8pm: No Christmas is complete without the electronic holiday symphony of Mannheim Steamroller. Experience all the classics live synced to dazzling multimedia effects and lighting. Get tickets here.

Ludacris & Nelly (Fox Theatre), Sunday 7:30pm: It’s getting hot in here this holiday season when Ludacris and Nelly take the stage. Catch the rap superstars with special guest Trina at 105.1 The Bounce’s Holiday Heat show. Get tickets here.

