DETROIT – A long weekend for some means plenty to do in Detroit – here’s a look at what’s happening around town:

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fire & Ice (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: Get a taste of the renaissance fair with a celebration of the elements. From medieval music to blacksmith demos, go back in time to a world without electricity. There will be fire and ice dancers, live music, dance parties and character meet-and-greets. Don’t miss the fire & ice tower on Saturday! Schedule of events here.

Shen Yun (Detroit Opera House), Friday to Sunday: Experience the worldwide sensation that celebrates China’s rich history with a dazzling performance of traditional dance, music and artistry. Schedule and tickets here.

Detroit Auto Swap Meet (Suburban Collection Showplace), Saturday to Sunday 8am: Gear up for one of Michigan’s largest automotive swap meets. There will be over 300 booths to rummage through for new and used parts for sale. Find rare parts at discounted prices and score some serious deals. Admission is $10 and free for children. More info here.

Aqua Freeze Festival (St. Clair Shores), Saturday to Sunday 12pm: Bundle up for some frozen fun at the Aqua Freeze Festival. You’ll find dozens of ice sculptures with live carving, food trucks, horse drawn wagon rides and craft beer tent. The event is free and open to all ages. List of food trucks and breweries here.

Steve-O (Royal Oak Music Theatre), Saturday 6pm: Infamous MTV celebrity, Steve-O, brings his crazy stunt-filled antics to life in an interactive and multimedia stand-up show. Warning: this show is for adults only with extreme and graphic content. If you’re brave enough, get tickets here.

Comedy Takeover with Rickey Smiley (Music Hall), Saturday 7:30pm: Stand-up and award-winning radio host of his namesake nationally syndicated show, Rickey Smiley is bringing his comedy tour to Motown. He’s bringing along his friends Faizon Love, Capone, Pierre and Damon Williams. Get tickets here.

Rock ‘n’ Roll Shop & Bowl (Majestic Theatre), Sunday 1-7pm: Discover a treasure trove of vintage clothing and home goods. From vinyl records to jewelry and handcrafted goods, you’re sure to find one-of-a-kind items to fit your style. Live vinyl DJs will keep the energy flowing, as well as a Bloody Mary bar and pizza available for purchase. More info here.

Cameo and The Dazz Band (Sound Board), Sunday 8pm: Word up! These two funk legends are taking the stage at Motor City Casino and taking it back to the 80s. Get tickets here.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Celebration (Charles H. Wright Museum), Monday 9am-12pm: Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a hybrid of virtual and onsite events. This year’s virtual keynote speaker is former United Nations Ambassador Andrew Young. Events include workshops, discussions and a screening of a documentary on Andrew Young. Full schedule of events here.

Henry Ford Museum, Monday 9:30am-5pm: In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation is offering free admission all day long. You can see Rosa Parks’ bus and experience the Minds of Freedom program highlighting the contributions of civil rights champions. More info here.

