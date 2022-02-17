🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – It may be cold, but Metro Detroit is heating up with events and shows throughout town this weekend.

Royal Oak Winter Blast, through Sunday: A winter tradition finds a new home in Royal Oak. The frost-filled extravaganza keeps all the event favorites like free ice skating, ice sculptures, live music and the famous giant slide. Dine on local favorites from over a dozen food trucks. Admission is still free. More info here.

Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party (Little Caesars Arena), through Sunday: Join Mickey and his pals on a quest to find Tinkerbell. This exciting new production brings the magic to life on ice and in the air. Meet favorites like Miguel from Coco and take a trip to Arendelle to see Elsa. Tickets start at $20. Schedule of shows here.

Backyard Pool Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Turn your backyard into the oasis you’ve always dreamed of. Dive in and meet professionals and experts to help you design the perfect entertaining space. Find everything from pools, spas, hot tubs and more. Admission is $13 for adults and free for children 12 and under. More info here.

Disney’s The Lion King (Detroit Opera House), through Sunday: It’s the final weekend to experience the classic Broadway masterpiece. Dazzle in Julie Taymor’s breathtaking set and costumes, as well as Elton John’s soaring score. Schedule and tickets here.

Greensky Bluegrass & Infamous Stringdusters (Fillmore), Friday 7pm: The Michigan natives are bringing their Stress Dreams tour to Motown. Joining them will be the Grammy Award-winning Infamous Stringdusters who, on the same day, will also be releasing their new album Toward the Fray. Get tickets here.

Dearborn Heights Fire & Ice Fest (Warren Valley Golf Course), Saturday 12-7pm: Chill out with the family in a celebration of frozen and fiery fun. From live ice sculpture carving and fire breathers, to smores making and carriage rides, there’s something for everyone at this free, all-ages event. Schedule of events here.

Gregory Porter (Fisher Theatre), Saturday 8pm: Making his Fisher Theatre debut, Gregory Porter returns to Detroit with his soulful stylings. The two-time Grammy Award winner is bringing his “All Rise” tour to promote his latest album of the same name. Get tickets here.

Bridal University (Ford Field), Sunday 12-4pm: Get inspired for the big day with a collection of over 150 local and national vendors. A full schedule of seminars and workshops will showcase the latest in wedding trends and fashion. Arrive early for free giveaways. More info here.

Louis Tomlinson (Fillmore), Sunday 8pm: The former One Direction-er is embarking on a world tour that kicked off just this month. Jam along to hits from his debut album as well as a few fan-favorite classics from his boy band days. Get tickets here.

Legends of the Streetz (Little Caesars Arena), Monday 7pm: A stacked line-up of some of hip hop’s biggest names take the stage including Rick Ross, Jeezy, Gucci Mane, 2Chainz with special guests Fabolous and Trina. Get tickets here.

