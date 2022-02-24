DETROIT – It’s a winter warm-up with a packed weekend of exciting shows, concerts and festivals.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Great Lakes Comic Convention (Macomb Expo Center), Friday to Saturday: Collectors and cosplayers unite for one of the largest selections of comics, toys and celebrities. Featured guests include WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons and Marvel Comic Editor Jim Shooter. Full schedule and passes here.

Oklahoma! (Fox Theatre), Friday to Sunday: A reimagined version of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic that won the 2019 Tony Award for best revival. Leaving the original score and text intact, this production sheds a whole new light to some of the darker undertones bringing out a sexier and thrilling interpretation. Get showtimes and tickets here.

Mardi Gras (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: Grab your beads and head on over to the final weekend of Winter at Valade. Celebrate Louisiana style with marching bands, parade floats, costumes and masquerade mask-making. Enjoy Creole favorites as well as an assortment of local food trucks. The event is free and for all ages. Schedule of entertainment here.

Outdoorama (Suburban Collection Showplace), through Sunday: Celebrate the great outdoors at one of the largest sports expos in Michigan. Explore everything from fishing, canoeing and hunting. Shop for new boats as well as accessories. Admission is $12 for adults and $5 for children 6-14. Show dates and tickets here.

Dua Lipa (Little Caesars Arena), Friday 7:30pm: Straight from her Grammy win for the album of the same name, the “Don’t Stop Now” international pop sensation is bringing her Future Nostalgia tour to Detroit. This marks Dua Lipa’s first show back in Motown in 5 years. She will be joined by Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouai. Get tickets here.

Monster Jam (Ford Field), Saturday & Sunday: Tear it up with some full throttle fun at Monster Jam. Ford Field transforms into an extreme dirt pit when fan-favorite trucks like El Toro Loco and Grave Digger perform gravity-defying stunts. Grab pit party passes for early access and an up-close look at the trucks. Schedule and tickets here.

Frida (Music Hall), Saturday & Sunday: Michigan Opera Theatre returns to its original home at the Music Hall with the return of the critically acclaimed Frida, an operatic portrait of Frida Kahlo. The show stars original cast members Catalina Cuervo and Ricardo Herrera. Schedule and tickets here.

Chilly Fest (Grosse Point Park), Saturday 2-6pm: Chilly Fest is back for a winter wonderland of fun family activities. There will be ice skating, a petting zoo, mobile axe throwing, pony rides as well as food samples from local restaurants. Don’t miss out on the 5th annual chili cook-off! Activity list here.

Royal Oak Whiskey Festival (Farmers Market), Saturday 6-10pm: Sip and sample from over 40 brands highlighting over 200 different blends from around the world including Irish, Scotch, Canadian and American. Get passes here.

Hockeytown Winterfest (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 11am-4pm: Hockeytown welcomes fans from all over for a free and fun family event. Get a special chance to skate on the Little Caesars Arena ice (pre-registration required), get autographs from past Red Wings players, compete in obstacle courses and more. Free registration is required and available here.

