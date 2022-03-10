A mother’s fight to find her son’s killer

She’s a mother who tried to rebuild her community and make it safer after her toddler’s death, only to lose her second son to gun violence.

Shamayim Shu Harris, better known as Mama Shu, has been called a pioneer in her community. She’s actively making things better for others but now she says she needs help.

“I just can’t sit around here and I have to get to the bottom of this. This is a shooter that’s just out here, just shooting people,” said Harris

She worries it’s just another black man killed in Highland Park and police aren’t making this case a priority.

The Local 4 Defenders take you to Highland Park to highlight this unsolved murder and search for clues.

Watch Karen Drew’s story today at 5 p.m. on Local 4.