🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Spring is in the air with the return of Marche du Nain Rouge and a few festivals around town.

Waitress (Music Hall), through Sunday: The diner is opening back up for Sara Bareilles’ Tony and Grammy-nominated hit Broadway musical. Based on the film of the same name, Waitress follows the story of Jenna as she enters a pie baking contest to escape her small-town life. Does she have the courage to find the perfect recipe to her own happiness? Schedule and tickets here.

NCAA Wresting Championship (Little Caesars Arena), through Saturday: The nation’s top collegiate wrestlers take the mat for an intense three days of competition. Schedule and tickets here.

Motor City Blues Festival (Fox Theatre), Friday 7pm: It’s a celebration of the blues with some of the biggest names in music including Louisiana-native Bobby Rush, Sir Charles Jones, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear and more. Get tickets here.

Doña Perón (Detroit Opera House), Saturday & Sunday: Detroit premiere! Ballet Hispánico is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a full-length ballet celebrating Evita Perón’s life delving into the lesser-known parts of the South American icon. The ballet is choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and is set to music by composer Peter Salem. Get tickets here.

Spring Home Garden Show (Huntington Place), Saturday & Sunday: Spruce up your home with inspiration from some of the best in home improvement. Experts for everything indoor and outdoor offer advice and show-only discounts. Come see stars from HGTV’s “Rehab Addict” and “Bargain Block.” Admission is $10 and free for children 12 and under. Schedule and tickets here.

Royal Oak Beer Festival (Farmers Market), Saturday 7pm to 10pm: Sip and sample from the best brews in town. Discover a new favorite from breweries like Shorts, Atwater, ROAK and more. A selection of ciders and seltzers will also be available. 21 and over only. Tickets start at $45. Breweries and tickets here.

Marche du Nain Rouge (Cass Corridor), Sunday 12pm: Devilish revelers return in hopes of scaring the devil away in one of Detroit’s ghastliest parades. Come donned in your most dastardly dress and take center stage because you are the parade. Human-powered floats will dance, sing, chant together down Second Avenue to cast aside the Nain Rouge. More info here.

Fairytales on Ice (Macomb Center for the Performing Arts), Sunday 3pm: Favorite fairytales come to life in an exciting adventure on ice. Experience the frozen fun with characters like Rapunzel, Pinocchio and the Little Mermaid. The show also features magic, special effects and thrilling stunts on ice. Tickets start at $32.50 and all patrons including children must have a ticket. Get tickets here.

Alton Brown (Fox Theatre), Sunday 6pm: The Food Network star, author and James Beard Award-winner is taking his signature style of science, music and food with his “Beyond the Eats” tour. This live culinary variety show promises to be bigger and better with “more potentially dangerous science stuff.” Get tickets here.

Rob Schneider (Sound Board), Sunday 7:30pm: The SNL alum and comedian is bringing his “I Have Issues” tour to MotorCity Casino, the same spot his daughter, Elle King, just performed at a little over a week ago. Get tickets here.

