Hearts of Humanity holding free giveaway for women entering workforce

DETROIT – Hearts of Humanity is holding a free giveaway in Detroit for women who are entering or re-entering the workforce.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday (March 26). It’s free and open to all women and teenage girls entering or re-entering the workforce, starting a new business or enrolled in school.

“Whatever your journey may be, we want to provide you with a few basic necessities as a helping hand on your path to self-sufficiency,” a release says.

A short registration form must be filled out upon arrival. Everyone who attends will receive free items.

Wayne County Community College is hosting the event on its Northwest Campus.