DETROIT – Events are in full bloom for the first full weekend of Spring!

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Ann Arbor Film Festival (Michigan Theatre), through Sunday: Celebrating 60 years of innovative storytelling, the Tree Town-based festival is back with both virtual and in-person events. Over 180 avant-garde films from around the world compete for one of two dozen awards including best experimental film, best documentary and most technically innovative film. New this year is the No. 1 African film award. Film schedule and passes here.

Dearborn Restaurant Week, through Sunday: Whet your appetite and try something new this weekend from a large selection of culinary delights. You’ll find local favorites like Brome Modern Eatery, Ford’s Garage, Sheeba Restaurant East/West plus much more. Multicourse meals go from $15, $25 or $40. Participating restaurants and more info here.

Friday Night Live (Valade Park), Friday 4-9pm: Get your weekend started and enjoy a Friday night out in the park with live music, happy hour deals, and food by the Riverfront. It’s the final weekend for March at Valade that includes Sunshine Saturdays and Sunday Soul Brunch. More info here.

Darius Rucker (Fox Theatre), Friday 8pm: The Grammy Award-winner is venturing through the country for a more intimate experience with his fans. Instead of playing arenas, Rucker will be playing at historic theaters like the Fox. Joining him will be country newcomer Caylee Hammack. Get tickets here.

Handcrafters Spring Fling Handmade Market (Embassy Suites Livonia), Friday-Saturday: Looking for something totally unique? Find one-of-a-kind items and gifts crafted by local entrepreneurs. From plants, to candles, jewelry and more, there are over six dozen small businesses to explore and support. List of exhibitors and info here.

Rodgers & Hammerstein (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday-Sunday: This dynamic duo created some of Broadway’s most recognizable music found in the golden age musicals like Oklahoma!, The King and I, The Sound of Music, Cinderella and more. Two Broadway vets join the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for an evening of classics. Schedule and tickets here.

Brewsology Beer Fest (Michigan Science Center), Saturday 7-11pm: What do you get when you combine a beer festival with a science museum? The ultimate middle school field trip of your dreams! This special after-hours event features over 30 breweries and 100 beers to sample with access to the museum’s exhibits. Breweries include Motor City Brewing Works, Ferndale Project, Atwater Brewery and more. General admission starts at $50. Get tickets here.

The Train Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Saturday-Sunday 10am-4pm: All aboard! Discover the world of miniature railroads at the largest traveling model train show in the country. Hundreds of tables show off train displays, accessories, scale models and collectibles all for sale. More info here.

Festival of Laughs (Fox Theatre), Saturday 3:30 & 8pm: Some of the funniest names in comedy unite for an evening of nonstop laughter. The stacked lineup includes Sommore, Gary Owen, Lavell Crawford, Tony Rock and Tommy Davidson. Get tickets here.

The Bachelor Live On Stage (Fox Theatre), Sunday 7:30pm: Want to feel like you’re in the Bachelor mansion? The hit TV show brings all the romance and wild flirtation to life in a thrilling and interactive show. Hosted by The Bachelor’s Becca Kufrin and featuring Rick Leach from The Bachelorette, the show has audience participants vying for the final rose. Will it be you? Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.