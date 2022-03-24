Local 4 to stream 7 AM News

The big launch is April 4. Each weekday Local 4 will stream a 7 a.m. LIVE newscast. You can watch it on Local 4+ and also on ClickOnDetroit.

The one-hour streaming show will be anchored by our morning news team - Rhonda Walker and Evrod Cassimy, along with Nick Monacelli, Kim DeGiulio, and Brandon Roux.

You can expect more:

Local news

Severe Weather Coverage

Breaking Stories

You’ll get a bonus hour of local news on any screen, big or small, streaming live weekdays at 7 a.m. on Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.

Download the Local 4+ app today on Fire TV Stick, Roku, Google TV or Apple TV and get ready to watch!