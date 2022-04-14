DETROIT – Easter is upon us which brings plenty of events to bring the whole family to all weekend long.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Bunnyville (Detroit Zoo), Friday to Saturday: The Easter bunny is the star this weekend with an “egg-celent” adventure throughout the grounds. Find one of 150 golden eggs to trade in for a prize. The rest of the zoo is spruced up in its springtime best. Free bunny ears will be available for guests along with live entertainment and photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny. Bunnyville is included with regular zoo admission. Get tickets here.

The New Black Vanguard (Detroit Institute of Arts), through Sunday: It’s your last chance to see the photo exhibit from 15 emerging Black photographers. See over 100 photos that fuse art and fashion together in a way that reflects on Black bodies and lives as subjects in art, fashion and culture. The exhibit is included with admission. Make reservations here.

Marshmallow Drop (Elizabeth Park & Nankin Mills Park), Friday: What’s that falling from the sky? There’s no snow in the forecast this weekend, but thousands of marshmallows will be falling from the sky via helicopter for a Wayne County Park tradition. Kids run and collect as many marshmallows as they can to trade for prizes. Elizabeth Park at 9 a.m. and Nankin Mills Park at 11 a.m. Free and no registration required. More info here.

Greenfield Village Opening Day, Saturday: Spring has arrived outside the Henry Ford Museum for a new season at Greenfield Village. Get a look at the new Detroit Central Market, the stunning renovated structure built in 1860 that once stood where Campus Martius and Cadillac Square are now. Throughout the weekend, meet the Easter Bunny and learn how eggs were naturally dyed many years ago. Get tickets here.

Hot Chocolate 15K/5K (Milliken State Park) Saturday 7am: Chocolate lovers unite for a fun run around the city and crossing the river to Belle Isle and back. Every racer gets a finisher mug filled with hot chocolate and surrounded by chocolate fondue and snacks to dip with. Funds benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Register here.

Easter Egg-stravaganza (Dossin Great Lakes Museum), Saturday: Make your way to Belle Isle for a family friendly easter egg hunt on the grounds of the museum. Keep an eye out for the golden egg and redeem it for a very special prize. Stick around after the egg hunt for a fun indoor or outdoor history hunt. $10 per child, $5 per adult. Reservations required. Get tickets here.

Bunny Bash (Heritage Park Petting Farm), Saturday 11am: Join the spring bunny and its furry pals at the petting zoo that includes a fun egg hunt. Each child can take home up to 10 eggs. Don’t forget to grab a photo with the big bunny. Admission is $5 each. Free for 1 and under. More info here.

Easter Egg Hunt (Paradise Park, Novi), Saturday 11am: Hop on over to Paradise Park to hunt for some colorful eggs filled with all kinds of goodies. Then enjoy a family lunch buffet that includes homemade pizza, breadsticks, desserts and unlimited beverages. Tickets are $19.95 per person and $17.95 for ages 9 and younger. Register here.

Easter Extravaganza (Downtown Mt. Clemens), Saturday 12pm to 4pm: Macomb Place becomes a springtime spectacular with a free Easter celebration. Head to the Discovery Center for an exciting egg hunt filled with thousands of eggs just waiting to be found. Every kid gets a raffle ticket with a chance to win a new bike or Easter basket. Bounce houses around Macomb Place will be available for extra hoppy kids. Age limit is 12 years old. More info here.

Easter Jazz Spectacular (Fisher Theatre), Saturday 8pm: Join Grammy Award-winner Bob James and his quartet for the 7th annual celebration of jazz. He’s bringing along famed jazz band Spyro Gyra as well as Hiroshima. Tickets start at $60. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.