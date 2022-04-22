45º

Help Me Hank goes 1-on-1 with famous clean water advocate Erin Brockovich

On the anniversary of the infamous water switchover in Flint, she weighs in

Hank Winchester, Consumer Investigative Reporter

Brandon Crawford, Producer

Flint was not the first city to cope with the damage high lead levels in their drinking water can cause, and sadly they weren’t to be the last either. Now Benton Harbor is fighting the same battle.

On the anniversary of Flint’s now-infamous switch from Detroit River water to the Flint River, Help Me Hank is talking to famous clean-water activist Erin Brockovich as she weighs in on Flint, Benton Harbor, and the drinking water in YOUR community.

Monday morning at 6:30 on Local 4 News Today, watch to find out what she says you can do right now to make sure your water is safe for you and your family.

