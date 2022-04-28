Participants dance in the rain before the start of the Cinco de Mayo Parade. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

DETROIT – Get an early start at Cinco de Mayo festivities and Mountain Dew takes over in Hell, MI.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Forgotten Harvest’s Comedy Night ft. Seth Meyers (Fox Theatre), Friday 8pm: The late-night host is taking a break from New York City to perform in Motown for one night only. Proceeds will help raise funds for Forgotten Harvest – benefitting 180 agencies in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties to fight hunger and food insecurity. Show is 18 and over only. Get tickets here.

Disclosure (Royal Oak Music Theatre & The Magic Stick), Friday 8pm: Fresh off their electrifying performances at Coachella, the English duo is headlining their own show playing at both the Royal Oak Music Theatre and followed by an afterparty at the Magic Stick. Royal Oak tickets here, Magic Stick tickets here.

Michigan Antique Festival (Springfield Oaks County Park), Saturday to Sunday: Shop hundreds of antique and vintage dealers across five barns. Discover unique finds including high-end antiques all in a gorgeous rustic setting. Stroll to the north end of the fairgrounds for the classic car show. Admission is $10 and free for children 11 and under. More info here.

Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot in Hell, Saturday 3pm: It’s getting hot in here with the new Mountain Dew Flamin’ Hot, the official drink of Hell, Michigan. Enjoy a curated Mountain Dew menu and a performance from DJ Pauly D. Get fired up with free swag, contests, minigolf and more. Admission is free, first come, first served but will be capped at 2000 guests. Lineup and more info here.

Stories from the Stage (Detroit Opera House), Saturday 2:30pm: Enjoy an evening of music featuring the Children’s Chorus at Detroit Opera performing a selection of songs that include Broadway and opera. Highlights include music from Mary Poppins and The Sound of Music. Get tickets here.

Al Franken (Royal Oak Music Theatre), Saturday 8pm: The former U.S. senator is hitting the road with his stand-up tour that aims to poke fun at politics, his colleagues and his time in Congress. The Emmy Award-winner was one of the original writers on Saturday Night Live and has won two Grammys for his spoken word albums. Get tickets here.

Cinco de Mayo Parade, Sunday 12pm: Head on over to Southwest Detroit for the 57th annual parade on Vernor Highway kicking off at Springwells Street and down to Grand Boulevard. Stick around for the fiesta with cultural performances, Mexican food, crafts and live music. More info here.

Fiesta Detroit (El Club), Sunday 1pm: Grab your amigos and celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a festival highlighting local Latinx artists and organizations. There will be over 40 participating vendors, live wrestling and performances, bull riding, a taco tournament and more. Admission starts at $10. Get tickets here.

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes (Royal Oak Music Theatre), Sunday 7pm: The superstar comedian who created characters like “Bon Qui Qui” and the viral hit video “Nail Salon” is taking her “Who Do I Think I Am?” tour to Royal Oak in support of her new book of the same name. Get tickets here.

The Band’s Visit (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Experience the power of music in the Tony Award-winning musical about an Egyptian band that ends up in the wrong town. With a sweeping Grammy Award-winning score by David Yazbek, the critically acclaimed show explores how music can build bridges despite cultural differences. The touring cast includes Israeli actor Sasson Gabay who played Tewfiq in the original 2007 movie, reprising the role, as well as Detroit-native Joe Joseph and Broadway veteran Janet Decal. Showtimes and tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.