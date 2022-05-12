DETROIT – Spring is bringing in a warm weekend with the return of Flower Day, Motor City Comic Con and a new Van Gogh experience.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Halfway Through Halloween (Deranged Haunt), Friday to Saturday: Friday the 13th just got a little spookier with a special weekend of haunts as the countdown begins for Halloween (don’t worry, you’ve still got plenty of time). If you dare, enter the abandoned summer camp where 700 campers never made it. What could possibly go wrong? Tickets and more info here.

Motor City Comic Con (Suburban Showplace Collection), through Sunday: MC3 is celebrating 33 years of gathering comic fans from all over Michigan to a pop culture spectacle that includes millions of comics, special panels and collectibles. This year’s guests include William Shatner, Alicia Silverstone, Taryn Manning, Freddie Prinze Jr. and so much more. Expect three days of fantastic cosplay, movie memorabilia and celebrity sightings. Schedule and passes here.

Thomas the Tank Engine (Greenfield Village), through Sunday: Thomas the Tank Engine is pulling into Greenfield Village at the Henry Ford. Hop on board for a real train ride with Thomas for a family-fun day filled with games, photo opportunities and a meet-and-greet with Sir Topham Hatt. Timed reservations required and includes admission to Greenfield Village. Reservations and more info here.

Tigers vs. Orioles (Comerica Park), through Sunday: Batter up! It’s time to roar for our Lions with a jam-packed weekend of baseball with special themed games including Pink Out the Park on Friday in support of breast cancer survivors, Star Wars Night on Saturday and Chevy Sunday Kids Day on Sunday. Schedule and tickets here.

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit, opening weekend: Step inside the colorful world of the Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh with a state-of-the-art display turning his artwork into gorgeously animated projections. This larger-than-life experience is the original production that has been enjoyed by over 2 million people worldwide. The exhibit opens up at the former Harmonie Club that has been renovated and renamed as Lighthouse ArtSpace. Reservations and tickets here.

24KGoldn (Blind Pig), Friday 7pm: After having one of the biggest hits last year with “Mood (ft. Iann Dior),” The 21-year-old is embarking on his first headlining tour across the country with the “Better Late Than Never” tour featuring Lil Bean and Bailey Bryan. Golden has a big year ahead with his new single “In My Head” with Travis Barker and will be back later this summer with Wiz Khalifa and Logic for the Vinyl Verse tour. Get tickets here.

X: The Life & Times of Malcom X (Detroit Opera House), May 14-22: The Pulitzer Prize-winning opera of the Lansing-born activist is presented for the first time in 35 years to close out Detroit Opera’s 21-22 season. A series of vignettes through the civil rights leader’s life, X tells Malcolm X’s story through powerful original music. X stars Detroit Opera’s Artist-in-Residence Davóne Tines as Malcolm X and is directed by Robert O’Hara (Slave Play). Schedule and tickets here.

Flower Day (Eastern Market), Sunday 7am: It’s officially springtime in Detroit once Flower Day hits the sheds. Back in full swing for the first time since 2019, Flower Day offers a wide variety of plants and flowers from growers from all over the Midwest. Additional Tuesday markets will be available all month long! More info here.

Michael Bolton (Music Hall), Sunday 7:30pm: The Grammy Award-winning artist is back in Motown fresh off being a finalist on NBC’s American Song Contest. Bolton has sold more than 75 million records worldwide with an extensive library of hits including “When a Man Loves a Woman,” “Go the Distance,” and his number one hit “How Am I Supposed to Live Without You.” More info here.

Bookstock (Laurel Park Place), starting Sunday: Detroit’s largest used book and media sale is back! Bookstock, sponsored by the Mike Morse Law Firm, has over 300,000 donated books and media items for sale with proceeds benefiting education and literacy in the community. Give a gently used book a new life while giving Detroit students a new hope. Donation and volunteer info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.