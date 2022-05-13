Cornhole tournament to be held Saturday to benefit Michigan-based adoption group

HIGHLAND, Mich. – Lutheran Adoption Services, Michigan’s largest private provider of child welfare adoptions, will host its 2nd annual Forever Home Home Toss to raise awareness about adoption through foster care and funds to support its critical work.

The Social Family Game costs $30 per two-person team and allows participants of all ages and skill levels to play from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Competitive Game will start at 1:30 p.m. and costs $50 per two-person team to participate. Competitive Game teams can win one of three top prizes with a $350 cash award for first place. (You can pre-register for the event here)

Proceeds from the Forever Home Toss will raise funds and awareness for adoptions through foster care facilitated by LAS, a collaboration between Samaritas and Wellspring Lutheran Services, which both provide foster care. LAS provides pre-and post-adoption support to families and children with therapy, coaching, parental guidance and advocacy.

WHEN: Sat., May 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. -- Rain or Shine

WHERE: The LIFT Bar & Restaurant - STS Athletic Complex (inside) 786 Highland Road, Suite A, Highland, MI 48357