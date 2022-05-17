Michigan brewery awarded 3 medals at 2022 World Expo of Beer

Crop people enjoying sunny day in cafe with many glasses of beer

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – A brewery in the Upper Peninsula was awarded three medals at this year’s World Expo of Beer.

Out of Escanaba, Upper Hand Brewery won awards for its Upper Hand Light, UPA, and Sugarbush Maple Lager.

The World Expo of Beer festival takes place every year in Frankenmuth. According to a release, 481 breweries entered in this year’s expo.

The brewery’s UPA and Sugarbush earned a gold medal in the British Bitter and Alternative Fermentation categories. Their Upper Hand Light won a bronze medal for the Standard American Beer category.

“UPA is our flagship and firstborn -- the first beer we ever brewed way back in 2014,” said Upper Hand Brewery Director Sam Reese. “It has been a stalwart of our portfolio for almost eight years, so it’s gratifying to see it continue to take top honors.”

Reese also mentions that Sugarbush has been the brewery’s most popular seasonal brand.

The Sugarbush is available from February through April. The Upper Hand Light and UPA are available year-round.