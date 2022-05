Memorial Day weekend means warm weather fun is in full swing. It ALSO means road construction season is on the way!

But don’t let orange barrels ruin your day. Our Kim DeGiulio has you covered.

Tuesday Morning at 6:30, find out how to avoid the biggest closures and find the fastest detours so you can get where you’re going on time.

Tuesday on Local 4 News Today and streaming on Local 4+.

As more projects and ramp closures take place, stay updated with Local 4, Local 4+ and ClickOnDetroit.com.