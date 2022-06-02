Pole sitter Pato O'Ward leads the field to the start line during the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader on Belle Isle in Detroit Saturday, June 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT – Summertime favorites kick off this weekend and the Detroit Grand Prix races around Belle Isle one last time.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Detroit Grand Prix (Belle Isle), through Sunday: Start your engines for the premiere racing event of the year dashing around beautiful Belle Isle for one final time. Fans can catch all the action on the grandstand and participate in fan activities around the island including interactive displays, music and plenty of food options. Local 4 is the Detroit Grand Prix station and viewers can watch live coverage throughout the weekend on Local 4+. Tickets and schedule here.

Birmingham Village Fair (Shain Park), through Sunday: Gather the family for four days of nonstop fun, carnival rides and games, unique treats and music. Unlimited ride wristbands are available for $30. The fair is open for all ages and free to the public. More info here.

Ad

First Fridays at the Freight (Dequindre Cut Freight Yard), Friday 6 to 9 p.m.: Soak in all that summertime sunshine at Dequindre Cut with hustle dancing and DJing from Thomasena of Two Left Feet, lawn games and family-friendly fun. Make s’mores, grab ice cream and enjoy a selection of food and drinks from the food trucks and the Freight Yard’s bar. More info here.

Friday Night Movies (New Center Park), Friday 8 p.m.: We don’t talk about Bruno, but we will talk about the start of free summer outdoor movies in the park. To kick off the series, there will be a special presentation of the hit Disney movie Encanto. Doors open at 8 p.m. and the movie will begin at dusk. BYOB: Bring your own blanket. Movie schedule and more info here.

Ad

Ferndale Pride, Saturday: Metro Detroit’s LGBTIA+ community comes together in the unofficial gayborhood to celebrate diversity, togetherness, activism and hope. The all-day street party features live music, drag queen and king shows, special pop-ups, health services and food trucks. Pride is free to attend. More info and schedule here.

Pride Patio Party (Ferndale Elks Lodge), Saturday 2-6 p.m.: Make your way to the heart of the Pride action with a patio party featuring music from J. Santino and Brandon Barz, and DJ Tee Two Times spinning all afternoon. Enjoy live drag queen performances from Madelyn Diedrich, Malibuu Reighard and more. Get more info here.

Night Market at Beacon Park, Saturday 7pm to Midnight: Beacon Park is the place to be this summer with the kickoff of the weekly night markets. Shop and support a rotating list of Detroit-based entrepreneurs while enjoying live music every Saturday. For the opening weekend, Sound Proof Band and DJ Skeez will provide the sounds all night long. More info here.

Ad

Palmer Park Art Fair, Saturday & Sunday: Support some of Detroit’s finest artists from across all different mediums. Enjoy live music, including a drum show, sketching, hear stories from artists and try cuisine from plenty of food trucks. The family-friendly event is free and guests are encouraged to bring their art-loving dogs. More info here.

Capuchin Souper Summer Celebration (Comerica Park), Saturday: For the 41st year, Comerica Park transforms for a celebration to help raise funds for the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, which has served the Detroit community providing food, clothing, treatment and services in the city. This year’s theme is “Together Again” and will include a raffle with over $30,000 in fine jewelry from Ahee Jewelers. There will be live entertainment, food and fireworks display at night. The event is 21 and over only and open to the public. More info here.

Ad

Justin Bieber (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 7:30 p.m.: The global pop sensation is back in Detroit for the first time since 2016. After having to cancel both his Changes Tour and the original Justice Tour dates, Detroit fans will finally get their chance to see the “Holy” crooner, performing songs all the way back to his “Baby” days. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.