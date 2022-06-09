🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – There are plenty of ways to soak in the sunshine this weekend including Motor City Pride, a BBQ festival and a beach party!

Mean Girls (Fisher Theatre), through June 19: You can sit with us. The 2004 hit comedy is now a big Broadway musical. Written by SNL alum Tina Fey, relive the humor, heart and backstabbing fun of The Plastics as Cady Heron tries to navigate her way through North Shore High. The touring production stars Ann Arbor native (and Detroit’s Mayor Duggan’s niece) Nadina Hassan as the queen bee Regina George, as well as Glee’s Lindsay Heather Pearce as Janis. Showtimes and tickets here.

Swiggin’ Pig Festival (Downtown Wyandotte), through Sunday: BBQ and whiskey fans unite for a smokey good time with some of the best BBQ joints in town. A stacked lineup of local bands will rock the main stage while folks grub on a hearty meal of meats. A whiskey tasting is also available for purchase that includes 10 samples. For the kids there will be carnival rides, juggling and stunt shows. More info and advance ticket options here.

School’s Out Bash (DeBuck’s), Friday & Saturday: Let the summer begin! Bring the family to DeBuck’s for wagon rides, slides, races, pedal cars, food, drinks and more. Entertainment includes a magic show as well as Crazy Craig the Juggler. Online reservations are required, admission is $12.95 each. Make reservations here.

Motor City Irish Fest (Greenmead Historical Park), Friday to Sunday: Head on over to Livonia for a cultural celebration of all things Irish. Live Irish music and step dancing will be on two stages throughout the weekend, as well as a cultural tent, traditional food vendors, bagpipe bands and more. Admission is $15 for adults, and free for 12 and under. More info and schedules here.

Monster Truckz Chaos (Suburban Showplace Collection): Friday to Sunday: Adrenaline lovers can get their thrill with some of the craziest monster trucks pulling off insane stunts. Watch as these giant vehicles fly through the sky and jump over hills. A fun zone for kids includes bounce houses and a big truck slide. Tickets and schedule here.

Friday Beach Party (Campus Martius), Friday 4-10 p.m.: Feel the summer vibes with an outdoor party in the heart of Downtown Detroit. Local bands and DJs will rock out to kick off the weekend. One Love Reggae Band and DJ Eddie Riot will launch the summertime tradition. The party is free to attend. More info here.

The Masked Singer: National Tour (Fox Theatre), Friday 8 p.m.: Can you guess who is behind the mask? The hit TV show comes to life with exciting performances from fan-favorite characters from the show as well as a local celebrity who will be unmasked at the end of the show. Can you solve the clues before the unmasking? Natasha Bedingfield hosts. Get tickets here.

Motor City Pride Festival & Parade (Hart Plaza), Saturday-Sunday: The streets of Downtown Detroit get a lot more colorful with a streetside celebration of our LGBTQIA+ community. Michigan’s largest pride festival attracts over 40,000 participants from around the state and beyond. The parade steps off at noon and goes from Fort Street down Griswold and ends at the heart of the festival. The parade is free and admission to the festival is $5. Children 12 and under are free. Entertainment schedule and more info here.

Dog Days of Summer (Meadow Brook Amphitheatre), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Let Rover roam the summertime concert venue for a mega adoption event with rescues from around Metro Detroit. Win free pet giveaways throughout the day, grab lunch at a food truck and enjoy live music. Microchipping and photography services will be at hand for a cost. Pets must be leashed. The event is free and open to all ages. More info here.

Kids Fishing Fest (Milliken State Park), Sunday 12-4 p.m.: Dive-in to the world of fishing! This free event lets kids learn all about the sport with free pole rentals, free bait and snacks. Learn all about the wildlife you can find in the Detroit River. More info and registration here.

