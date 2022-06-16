DETROIT – It’s summer festival season with many local communities hosting big celebrations.

Along with Father’s Day, there are plenty of events commemorating Juneteenth happening all over Metro Detroit, click here for Juneteenth events.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Canton Liberty Fest (Heritage Park), through Saturday: Canton’s largest community celebration is back for its 29th year. Test your luck at the midway games or get a taste of the city with local food trucks and Canton restaurants, plus a beer and wine garden. Two stages will feature local talent including Mainstream Drive Band, The Fruits and more. This year, Fireworks will light up the sky Friday night instead of Saturday. More info here.

Riverview Summerfest (Young Patriots Park), through Saturday: From the carnival to the car show, savor the season at Summerfest. Enjoy live music, a beer tent, pony rides, midway games and a fireworks display on Saturday night. Entertainment includes Fifty Amp Fuse, Mega 80′s, Ray Street Park and more. Helicopter rides will be available for purchase to get a birds-eye view of the community. More info here.

Rock ‘N’ Rides (Downtown Royal Oak), through Sunday: Kick off the summer festivities at the third annual Rock ‘N’ Rides showcasing the best in the local music scene and food trucks. Acts include Motor City Josh & The Big 3, Power Play Detroit, Frame 42 and The Reefermen. A family stage will host musicians, magicians, puppet shows and local schools. Take a spin at the carnival with 18 rides to choose from. Admission is $5 before 5 p.m. and $10 after. More info here.

Oak Park Summer Blast (Oak Park Recreation), Friday to Sunday: Step right up to the largest Summer Blast yet. You’ll find dozens of carnival rides, plenty of games to test your skill and tons of food to try. Who will win this year’s coveted Oak Park Pit Master? 35 of Metro Detroit’s best amateurs battle it out for the title! Summer Blast is free to attend and $20 unlimited ride armbands are available. More info and entertainment schedule here.

Opa! Fest (St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church), Friday to Saturday: Metro Detroit’s largest Greek festival is back and bigger than ever. “Be Greek for a day” and savor on authentic Greek food like saganaki, souvlaki, gyro, spanakopita and more. Enjoy live music from the Oneiro Greek Band and watch traditional Greek folk dancing every half hour. Admission is $2 with canned goods to donate to the Gleaners Community Food Bank. More info here.

Arts and Acts Festival (Downtown Northville), Friday to Sunday: Art lovers can experience a juried outdoor gallery from over 75 local and national artists. Enjoy interactive art activities, chalk festival, food trucks and pods as well as live entertainment. Hear from aspiring poets and writers at the Northville Art House. Admission is free and open to all ages. Schedule and info here.

Jodeci (Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre), Friday 8pm: 90′s R&B quartet royalty consisting of DeVanté Swing, Mr. Dalvin, K-Ci and JoJo are rocking the outdoor riverfront venue along with Soul For Real and Father MC. Expect some of their biggest hits include “Freek’n You” and “Forever My Lady.” Get tickets here.

Jazzin’ at the Vanity, Saturday to Sunday: The sweet sounds of jazz will fill up the streets of Jefferson Avenue between Newport and Lakewood Street. With two stages and a packed line-up featuring a diverse group of local talent, the festival promises to be a celebration of jazz, blues and funk. Artists include the James Carter Organ Trio, Jessica Care Moore, Tosha Owens and more. The festival is free to attend and open to all ages. More info here.

Detroit Comedy Showcase (Detroit House of Comedy), Saturday 8pm: Downtown Detroit has a brand-new comedy club that’s taking over the old City Theatre. Before the club makes its grand debut, a soft opening showcasing the best of local talent will keep comedy enthusiasts laughing all night long. The showcase includes Josh Adams, Mike Eshaq, Camila Ballario and more. Get tickets here.

Wanda Sykes (Music Hall), Saturday 8pm: The Emmy-winning comic and the host of this year’s Oscars will be marking her return to the Detroit stage with a special headlining stand up show. Sykes has been named as one of the 25 funniest people in America by Entertainment Weekly and can be currently seen on Netflix’s The Upshaws. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.