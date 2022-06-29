Where to watch Fireworks in Metro Detroit for Fourth of July

DETROIT – If the Ford Fireworks put you in the patriotic spirit, then head on over to one of the many neighborhoods that are celebrating the 4th of July with spectaculars in the sky this weekend.
Most of the events are free unless otherwise noted. Grab your family and friends, bring a picnic blanket and a jacket, and enjoy a dazzling display of lights.
- Greenfield Village
- June 30 to July 3, 2022
- Tickets range from $21 to $38, free for children under 5
Willow Metropark Fireworks
- July 1, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.
- Vehicle entry permit required
White Lake Fireworks
- July 2, 2022 at dusk
- North of the South Island
- Clintonwood Park
- July 2, 2022 at 10 p.m.
Kensington Metropark Fireworks
- July 2, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.
- Vehicle entry permit required
- Downtown Frankenmuth
- July 3, 2022 at 9:30 p.m.
Lake Erie Metropark Fireworks
- July 3, 2022 at 10:10 p.m.
- Vehicle entry permit required
Tiki Night Fireworks
- Wolverine Lake
- July 3, 2022 at dusk
- Clawson Park
- July 4, 2022 at 10 p.m.
Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians
- Comerica Park
- July 4, 2022 post-game