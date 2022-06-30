DETROIT – It’s a long weekend of sunshine and celebration with the 4th of July just around the corner.

For a guide of where you can go to watch fireworks in Metro Detroit, click here.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Salute to America (Henry Ford Museum), through Sunday: Greenfield Village turns into a musical salute to America with acts strolling across the village. At dusk, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra plays patriotic classics that rev up to a grand fireworks finale. This marks the first year the orchestra has returned to the event since 2019. Tickets are selling out quickly. Get tickets here.

Royal Oak Taco Fest (Downtown Royal Oak), Friday to Monday: The inaugural street festival promises a weekend filled with tacos, tequila, live music and more. In between bites, cheer on the Lucha Libre fighters and enjoy music from over 50 local acts on three stages or the roaming mariachis. Stay hungry as there will be over 40 taco trucks, taquerias and restaurants to choose from. Admission is $7 presale or $10 at the door. Free for children 3 and under. List of participating restaurants and tickets.

Michigan Rib Fest (Canterbury Village), Friday to Monday: BBQ is back for the 5th year in a row serving up the most decadent smoked meats in the state. From mouthwatering ribs, to brisket, to pulled pork and delicious sides, enjoy food from the best pitmasters in Michigan. Along with the food you can buckle up for monster truck rides, sip on local craft beers, play giant-sized games or catch the wiener dog and pig races. More info and tickets here.

Clarkston Independence Fest (Clintonwood Park), Saturday 11 a.m.: It’s non-stop family fun at this year’s Independence Fest. You’ll find inflatables, a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, face painting and much more. New this year is the Finch Marketplace featuring works by local artists, handmade goods and one-of-a-kind gifts. Throughout the day, the Cincinnati Circus Thrill Show will perform some of the most extreme acts and acrobatics. Stick around for the fireworks at dusk. More info here.

Light Up Livernois (Downtown Livernois), Saturday 12 to 10 p.m.: Stroll down the historic Avenue of Fashion for a celebration of fashion, art and design. Explore open studios, runway shows, new art installations while along with everything the avenue has to offer. The event is free. More info here.

Jerk x Jollof (The Belt), Saturday 4pm: Celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture, cuisine and music when Jerk x Jollof takes over the artistic alley. The traveling festival has popped up in cities like Miami and Los Angeles, and is back in Detroit for its second edition. Dance the night away with music from HIGHENERGYSOUND and DJ Blakito. Admission is free with registration. Register here.

Bowling For Soup, Less Than Jake, The Aquabats (Fillmore), Saturday 6 p.m.: Punk is alive and thriving with three headliners rocking out at The Fillmore. They’ll be joined by special guests Mom Rock. Get tickets here.

Independence Weekend Summer Slam (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8 p.m.: Hip hop’s biggest names come together for an unforgettable show including Detroit’s very own Kash Doll, The Voice, Rod Wave, Nick Lavelle, Sleazyworld Go, Milliyun and Baby Black. Get tickets here.

105.9 KISS-FM Block Party (Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre), Sunday 7 p.m.: Four legendary artists highlight this year’s annual festival including Dru Hill, Ginuwine, Tony! Toni! Toné! and Next. Get tickets here.

Machine Gun Kelly (Little Caesars Arena), Sunday 8 p.m.: The “Bloody Valentine” Houston-native is bringing his “Mainstream Sellout” Tour to promote his latest album of the same name. Joining him will be 2000s punk pop princess Avril Lavigne as well as “Mood” rapper iann dior. Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.