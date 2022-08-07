89º

St. Alphonsus alums celebrate nearly 100-year-old school being torn down in Dearborn

Elizabeth Washington, Digital Content Producer

DEARBORN, Mich. – A private school in Dearborn is being torn down barely, missing its 100-year-old mark.

St. Alphonsus was built in the early 1920s on Dearborn’s east side. The school expanded in 1926.

On Sunday alumni and friends have a chance to say goodbye to the grade and high school from 11 a.m - 4 p.m.

St. Alphonsus (WDIV Local 4)

The St. Alphonsus alumni group released information on what the dedicated area will be once the school is torn down.

Improvements that are planned but not finalized according to the alumni group are various shrines, memorial gardens, area dedicated for parish military veterans and potential support buildings for the parish including maintenance.

