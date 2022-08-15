82º

Community

Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26

Event held on Friday, Aug. 26

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Detroit, Schools, Community, Detroit Events, Marygrove College
School supplies (Photo by Pixabay)

A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more.

The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit.

The event is free and open to the public, while supplies last.

The event is hosted by former NFL player and Detroit native Joe Barksdale. This is the 6th annual back-to-school event hosted by Barksdale. The event includes:

  • Free Sprayground bags
  • Free school supplies
  • Free haircuts and manicures (5-7 p.m.)
  • Free food and drinks
  • Mental health discussion (7-8 p.m.)

Marygrove College is located at 8425 West McNichols in Detroit. Free parking is available on site.

Back to School Empowerment Event (WDIV)

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.

email

twitter

instagram