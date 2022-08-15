Free backpacks, supplies, more available at Detroit back-to-school event on Aug. 26

A back-to-school event being held at Marygrove College will offer families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more.

The “Back-to-School Empowerment Event” will be held on Friday, Aug. 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit.

The event is free and open to the public, while supplies last.

The event is hosted by former NFL player and Detroit native Joe Barksdale. This is the 6th annual back-to-school event hosted by Barksdale. The event includes:

Free Sprayground bags

Free school supplies

Free haircuts and manicures (5-7 p.m.)

Free food and drinks

Mental health discussion (7-8 p.m.)

Marygrove College is located at 8425 West McNichols in Detroit. Free parking is available on site.