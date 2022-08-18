DETROIT – The Woodward Dream Cruise rides again this weekend and Kenny Chesney rocks Ford Field with friends.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Armada Fair, through Sunday: From demolition derbies to monster trucks, have a high-octane good time at 150th annual Armada Fair. Enjoy carnival rides, unique fair food, animal shows, eating competitions and so much more in this action-packed week of entertainment. The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will be on display all week. Daily admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids from 10 to 12, and free for 9 and under. More info here.

Belle Isle Aquarium & Conservatory Birthday Celebration, through Sunday: No trip to Belle Isle is complete without a stop at the Aquarium and the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory. This weekend, the two will celebrate triple-digit birthdays: 118 for the Aquarium and 116 for the Conservatory. In honor of the milestone, there will be free events throughout the weekend including extended hours, educational activities, movies under the stars and more. Registration recommended for some events. More info and schedule here.

Ad

DeBucks Sunflower Festival, Saturday & Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.: It’s opening weekend of DeBuck’s Farm’s annual tradition of flowers, food and fun. Millions of sunflowers within 15 full acres are on full display to walk through and take pictures in. Guests can purchase baskets to fill with sunflowers of their choice. All attractions and activities will also be open. More info here.

Sunflower festival kicks off Friday

Assumption GreekFest (Assumption Greek Orthodox Church), through Sunday: Opa! All Michiganders can be Greek for a day at this cultural celebration. Enjoy homemade food like lamb shanks, pastitsios, saganaki and more. Drive thru carry-out is available for those looking to take a meal home without attending the festival. All-day entertainment includes live music and Greek dancing. There will also be activities and inflatables for children and a raffle for a $10,000 cash prize. Admission is $2 each and free for children 12 and under. More info here.

Ad

Woodward Dream Cruise, Saturday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.: Over 40,000 rods will come cruising down M-1 for the largest celebration of classic and muscle cars. The annual parade will ride down nine communities harking back to the days of Motor City’s prominence in automotive history. The parade is free for both participants and the public with over a million fans expected to watch this Michigan tradition. Neighborhoods along the route are also having cruise-related events, so stick around your favorite community to hang out with other auto enthusiasts. Parade route map and more info here.

AQL India Day (Suburban Collection Showplace), Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.: In honor of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence, join a festival showcasing India’s ethnic traditions. There will be performances from local talent, schools, and organizations throughout the entire day, a freedom parade, and over a hundred vendors selling Indian clothing, jewelry, food and more. Meet Local 4′s Priya Mann who will be emceeing, as well as Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood and Nimrat Kaur. The parade starts at 9:30 a.m. More info here.

Ad

Bee Fest (Belle Isle Nature Center), Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: It’s a pollinator party over in Belle Isle with a special day recognizing the importance of bees in our ecosystem. There will be fun and educational activities to learn all about the little buzzers including arts and crafts, beeswax candle making, honey tasting and bee-friendly gardening tips. The festival is free to attend but a Recreation Passport is required to drive onto Belle Isle. More info here.

Detroit Parks Coalition Freedom Arts Festival (Palmer Park), Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.: Enjoy a free, family-friendly day in the park to honor civil rights activist Sarah Ray, known as Detroit’s ‘other Rosa Parks.’ There will be live music, dance and spoken word performances, as well as an array of art inspired by Ray and her legacy. Artists include the A. Spencer Barefield Quintet and the Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy. More info here.

Ad

Kenny Chesney (Ford Field), Saturday 5 p.m.: Country Superstar Kenny Chesney is taking over the Lions’ den for the last summer concert and he’s bringing along some friends of his. Joining the CMA-winner for the Here and Now Tour will be Dan + Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce. Get tickets here.

Michigan Dog Fest (Canterbury Village), Saturday to Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: The dog days of summer may be beyond us now, but there’s still plenty of reasons to celebrate our pup pals. Bring your fur family over to Canterbury Village for plenty of activities for both pets and their humans. You might even find a new best friend to take home with adoptable rescues. Catch the high-flying Ultimate Air Dogs performing several times each day. Both the event and parking will be free for the weekend. More info here.

Ad

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.