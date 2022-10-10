Experts weigh in on how parents should approach screen time limits for children

The amount of screen time that children have daily has increased tremendously. Research from Common Sense Media shows that the media preferences of children ages 8-12 have changed.

DETROIT – The amount of screen time that children have daily has increased tremendously. Research from Common Sense Media shows that the media preferences of children ages 8-12 have changed.

In fact, the younger generation is spending eight and a half hours on the internet, on average -- even in classrooms, when both students and teachers are using more digital media, such as Chromebooks.

Developmental-behavioral pediatrician Dr. Jenny Radesky, MD, said if screen time has become a constant battle within a home, parents should spend more time with children and educate themselves on the new digital world, such as social media, video games, and smartphones.

Since several studies show that devices such as smartphones and tablets can have a positive impact, taking away these options might not always be the best course of action.

Screen time can be educational, healthy, and fun at the same time, as long as there is some balance in place. When parents start to see a decline in a child’s sleep or school performance, it’s a sign that things need to be reevaluated, as mental health is very important.

If anyone needs assistance on creating a plan, The American Academy of Pediatrics is a source for parents and guardians to visit. The AAP’s online tool offers customized rules based on your family’s priorities and practical tips on how to try this out with your family.

