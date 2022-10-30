54º

Insiders! Join us for the Local 4 Coffee Club

We’re brewing up some fun for our WDIV Insiders

Local 4 Coffee Club

We want to see you at your favorite neighborhood coffee shop!

Every Wednesday morning, we’ll be hitting up spots live on Local 4 News that you recommend to us. We’ll also be handing out a limited amount of Local 4 Coffee Club mugs for early birds.

Grab a cup of joe with Local 4′s Kim DeGuilio for the very first Coffee Club on Wednesday, November 2nd starting at 6 a.m.

We’ll reveal our first location on Tuesday, November 1st to WDIV Insiders first right here.

We want you to tell us where to go next! Submit your coffee shop recommendation below. Stay tuned to see where we’ll go next!

