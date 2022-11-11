56º

Community

Karen Drew goes undercover exposing alligators for sale

You won’t believe where they wind up

Tags: Alligators, Investigation, Undercover, Rescue

It’s hard to believe this is all happening right here in Metro Detroit.

You’ll be shocked when you hear how many alligators a local store has sold.

What we caught on hidden camera has the Local 4 Investigators exposing, uncovering and holding people accountable.

All because of the gator one local guy illegally bought and made viral!

And you can’t make this up. He named his gator Karen. We’ll show you why you should care.

Don’t miss “Gators On the Loose.” An undercover investigation Monday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.