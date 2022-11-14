Detroit restaurant giving away 50,000 lbs of groceries to Metro Detroiters this Friday

A Detroit restaurant is hosting a free grocery giveaway, where they will be giving away 50,000 lbs of food.

DETROIT – A Detroit restaurant is hosting a free grocery giveaway, where they will be giving away 50,000 lbs of food.

The event is called “Operation Holiday Hope,” and on Nov. 18 at 10 a.m. Views Bar and Grill will have 50,000 lbs of perishable and non-perishable goods available to Metro Detroit residents. According to a press release, food availability is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

“We know how difficult it is for a lot of families this year, so we wanted to be sure to give back,” said co-owner of Views Bar and Grill Darius Statum. “This is something we will continue to do for our community, to show them the kind of support they’ve shown us over the years.”

The goal for Views Bar and Grill is to provide groceries for at least 1,000 families.

“Every year, we make it our mission to leave an impact on the community,” said co-owner of Views Bar and Grill Brian Sullivan. “With the economy, many families struggle to make ends meet, so we want to be as supportive as possible.”

Views Bar and Grill is located off Grand River Avenue in Detroit. For more information, click here.