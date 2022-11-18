Noel Night returns to Detroit’s Midtown on Dec. 3: What to know

Noel Night is returning to Detroit’s Midtown this December for the first time since 2019.

The 48th Noel Night, a longstanding holiday event in the city, returns on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., at various locations across Midtown.

With over 90 participating venues, this walkable holiday celebration features free indoor and outdoor programming, holiday shopping, stunning outdoor art installations, yuletide treats, caroling, family craft activities, artist demonstrations and performances by local and national artists.

Noel Night is free and open to the public and produced by Midtown Detroit, Inc

“We are thrilled for the return of Noel Night and grateful to our partners working with us to bring back this holiday tradition for our community,” said Sue Mosey, Executive Director of Midtown Detroit, Inc. “Noel Night will feature a large footprint of venues offering unique programming, holiday shopping in some really fantastic small businesses, family activities, live music and more all in beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces.” 2022 Noel Night participating venues include the Detroit Symphony Orchestra’s “The Cube,” College for Creative Studies, Wayne State University, Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, MOCAD, Michigan Science Center, along with the area’s historic churches, galleries, unique small businesses, nonprofit organizations, other arts, cultural and educational institutions, restaurants, bars and breweries.

Programming at the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) and Detroit Public Library for Noel Night will be all outdoors this year, featuring interactive installations on their grounds. In addition, the DIA is hosting two holiday matinee performances in the Detroit Film Theatre that will be free to the public, as part of the Noel Night celebration. (Find a list of full participating venues)

Hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Midtown Detroit and 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Cultural Center. For more information on Noel Night, please visit noelnight.org.

Here’s the 2022 event map: