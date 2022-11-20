Michigan State University students launch app to help locals shovel, do household ‘odd jobs’

EAST LANSING, Mich. – A group of young entrepreneurs from Michigan State University has created an app to help locals with household jobs like shoveling snow.

The app is called UniServices and was launched this year. According to its Facebook page, the mission is to connect college students with residents to “get jobs done.”

The app allows you to select a price for a chore, upload a picture of your driveway if in need of shoveling, and for students to see what odd jobs are needed to be done in the area.

“We have a specific function just for the snow route, so you sign up one time, and then every time it snows, you get a simple alert that says, ‘It’s snowing, do you want a shovel today? Yes or no’ and then if you click ‘yes,’ then a student shows up at your house and gets it shoveled and then you get the job done,” founder of Uni Services Adam Green told WOOD, an NBC affiliate in Grand Rapids.

Green told WOOD that there are more than 450 students involved with UniServices.

The app demo is available to both Apple and Android products. To download the app, click here.