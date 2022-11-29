Giving Tuesday 2022: 60+ Michigan charities who deserve your donation

DETROIT – Giving Tuesday is upon us and the season of charitable giving is in full swing.

Celebrated on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (in the U.S.) and the widely recognized shopping events Black Friday and Cyber Monday, #GivingTuesday kicks off the charitable season, when many focus on their holiday and end-of-year giving.

Since its inaugural year in 2012, #GivingTuesday has become a movement that celebrates and supports giving and philanthropy with events throughout the year and a growing catalog of resources.

So, if you're looking to donate to a local charity, here are some options:

ACCESS: ACCESS has been serving the community for more than 50 years. Founded by a group of dedicated volunteers in 1971 out of a storefront in Dearborn’s impoverished south end, ACCESS was created to assist the Arab immigrant population adapt to life in the United States.

ACLU of Michigan: Since its founding in 1920, the American Civil Liberties Union has led the fight to conserve our most precious liberties. The ACLU of Michigan was officially established in 1959.

American Heart Association Metro Detroit: For nearly 100 years, the American Heart Association has been fighting heart disease and stroke and helping families and communities thrive. Donations go directly to help fund projects and health initiatives right here in Detroit.

Art Road: Art Road Nonprofit is the only 501c3 Nonprofit in Michigan actively bringing art class back into schools for the entire school year as part of the regular curriculum.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan: Since 1926, Boys & Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan has provided high quality programs for young persons in our community. Today, they serve over 15,000 children and young adults every year through our many programs and events.

Brilliant Detroit: Brilliant Detroit is dedicated to building kid success families and neighborhoods where families with children 0-8 have what they need to be school ready, healthy and stable. They do this by providing proven programming and support year round out of Brilliant Detroit homes in high-need neighborhoods.

BUF of Michigan: For over 45 years, BUF provided funding and support to community based non-profits, many of them start-ups groups that targeted the areas of education, community development, cultural enrichment and economic development.

Camp Casey: Camp Casey is a 501(c)(3) non-profit horseback riding organization for children with cancer and rare blood disorders. Through generous donations and compassionate volunteers, Camp Casey has spread the healing power of horses to Michigan families since 2004.

Capuchin Soup Kitchen: Founded in 1929, the Capuchin Soup Kitchen serves Metro Detroit by providing food, clothing, and human development programs to the people of our community.

CARE House of Oakland County: CARE House of Oakland County is a children’s advocacy center, providing first rate services to victims of child abuse and neglect. It is a 501(c)(3) non-profit agency based in Pontiac, Michigan, serving the residents of Oakland County Michigan. They currently offer an array of programs focused on the identification and treatment of child abuse victims, and on child abuse prevention.

Cass Community Social Services: Cass Community Social Services is a Detroit-based agency dedicated to providing food, housing, health services, and job programs.

Children's Leukemia Foundation of Michigan: Their mission is to provide and promote compassionate, personalized support to adults and children in Michigan affected by leukemia, lymphoma and other blood related disorders.

Covenant House Michigan: Covenant House Michigan is a sanctuary for young people who have nowhere to go. Kids who come to our doors have been abused and neglected, have slept on friends' couches or in abandoned buildings.

Detroit Black Food Security: The organization was founded to ensure that Detroit’s African American population participated in the food movement.

Detroit Creativity Project: The Detroit Creativity Project provides free improv programs to Detroit area students. Improv teaches a creative and collaborative approach to life.

Detroit Dog Rescue: Detroit Dog Rescue is focused on raising awareness for the plight of the forgotten, homeless and stray dogs of Detroit.

Detroit Historical Society: Since its founding in 1921, the Detroit Historical Society has been dedicated to ensuring that the history of our region is preserved so that current and future generations of metro Detroiters can better understand the people, places and events that helped shape our lives.

Detroit Justice Center: The Detroit Justice Center (DJC) is a non-profit law firm working alongside communities to create economic opportunities, transform the justice system, and promote equitable and just cities.

Detroit Phoenix Center: Detroit Phoenix Center provides critical resources, wrap around support, and a safe, nurturing environment to youth who are transitioning out of homelessness and poverty.

Detroit Public Theatre: The Detroit Public Theatre produces nationally recognized plays and programs with world-class writers, directors, actors, and designers in the heart of Midtown Detroit’s thriving cultural district.

Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy: Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy (DWDA), a 501© (3) non-profit corporation located in New Center, Detroit, celebrates our 36th season of providing multi-level training in excellence through dance for the Detroit-Windsor International community.

Empowerment Plan: This Detroit-based organization provides employment and training to homeless parents who manufacture sleeping bag coats for those in need.

Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit: The Fair Housing Center of Metropolitan Detroit is a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that supports and encourages equal housing opportunities in the greater Detroit metropolitan area.

First Step: Since 1978, First Step has been working for peaceful families and safe communities in Wayne County, Michigan. First Step is the only non-profit agency in out-Wayne County providing comprehensive services for victims of domestic and sexual violence.

Fleece & Thank You: Fleece & Thank You is dedicated to providing connection, comfort, and hope through its innovative programs, services, and materials to children facing illness and their families supporting them. It’s goal is to provide every child facing hospital treatments with a colorful, comfortable fleece blanket and a video message of support from its maker.

Focus: HOPE: Focus: HOPE address the problems of hunger, economic disparity, inadequate education and racial divisiveness through its three primary programs.

Forgotten Harvest: They deliver 138,000 pounds of surplus food per day to local charities six days a week, providing families in need with fresh and nutritious food free of charge.

Freedom House Detroit: Freedom House Detroit is a temporary home for indigent survivors of persecution from around the world who are seeking asylum in the United States and Canada.

Gleaners Community Food Bank of Southeastern Michigan: Headquartered in Detroit, Gleaners operates five distribution centers in Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston and Monroe counties and provides food to 499 partner soup kitchens, food pantries, shelters and other agencies throughout southeastern Michigan. In 2017, Gleaners distributed more than 42 million pounds of food to neighbors in need.

Grace Centers of Hope: Grace Centers of Hope was established in 1942. It is one of the largest faith-based residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation facilities in southeast Michigan. Grace Centers of Hope (GCH) provides help and hope to those in need without any government funding.

Growth Works: Growth Works is a leading social service provider specializing in youth and families services throughout Southeast Michigan. We help individuals restore hope, embrace change and improve their lives. Our premiere substance use treatment and juvenile justice programming help individuals, youth and adults, lead healthier lives.

HAVEN: HAVEN has helped domestic violence and sexual assault victims and their families escape abuse and create safer lives for over 40 years.

Healthy Detroit: Healthy Detroit is a 501(c)(3) public health organization dedicated to building a culture of healthy, active living in the city of Detroit.

Heat and Warmth Fund (THAW): THAW is a leading provider of utility assistance for Michigan residents in need.

The Henry Ford: “With more than 26 million artifacts in our collections at The Henry Ford, storing them all can be a challenge, especially with large industrial, agricultural and transportation objects. That changed with the creation of our Main Storage Building, or as we call it, MSB. Now, after our teams’ hard work of moving so many objects into MSB, we’re facing another large, crucial project — replacing the building’s roofing system. The new state-of-the-art system will include appropriate climate control for artifacts and add a greater layer of protection for this incomparable collection. It’s a $2 million project, and we need your help toward ensuring these important artifacts are protected. Please consider a gift at any level. Every gift will be matched by the National Endowment for the Humanities as part of a special challenge grant.” (More here)

I Heart Dogs Animal Rescue: Located in Warren, this no-kill shelter rescues, rehabs and re-homes homeless dogs, while also providing a haven for the pets belonging to domestic violence survivors.

InsideOut: Since 1995, InsideOut Literary Arts has helped over 65,000 of Detroit’s youth build their literary and academic skills through creative writing.

JARC: JARC is a nonprofit organization based in Bloomfield Hills that serves individuals with developmental disabilities in 45 locations, including 24-hour care in group homes, independent living settings for adults and respite services for children, teens and young adults. JARC’s mission is to enrich the lives of people with disabilities through gentle and loving support, valued relationships and engagement with the community. A donation to JARC supports funding for mental health care, transportation to events, religious services, outings, social opportunities, holiday celebrations, activities, items for the homes and so much more for the people JARC serves. JARC welcomes volunteers of all ages to assist at events, become a friend to one or more people served by JARC, help with home gardening and more; JARC is also happy to collaborate with volunteers of all ages to create personalized volunteer projects.

Kids-TALK Children’s Advocacy Center: (CAC) focuses on the safety, social and emotional health, and stability of children and families throughout Wayne County. Kids-TALK CAC offers comprehensive medical, legal and therapeutic services in coordination with a network of experts to guide suspected victims of abuse and trauma through the investigation, assessment, treatment and prevention of child maltreatment.

Malta Dental and Medical Clinic: Malta Dental and Medical Clinic provides free, high-quality dental and medical care to those in the Detroit area who lack insurance and access to healthcare.

Metro Food Rescue: Metro Food Rescue is a non profit organization based in Metro Detroit. Their mission is to Waste Less and Feed More. They rescue food and deliver it those in need.

Michigan Coalition Against Homelessness: MCAH is a statewide organization devoted to enhancing services and systems that could help improve the lives of individuals and families affected by homelessness.

Michigan Humane Society: The Michigan Humane Society, founded in 1877, is the oldest and largest nonprofit animal welfare organization in the state.

Mint Artists Guild: Mint meets a dire need in Detroit. Although the city boasts numerous youth organizations, none of them focused on entrepreneurial skill-building or practical applications of the arts—until now. With Mint’s career-oriented, pragmatic approach, we help young artists build lucrative and sustainable careers.

Mission A2: Officially incorporated in 2009, this non-profit organization is, fundamentally, a collaboration between the homeless, the previously homeless and those who have never experienced homelessness. M.I.S.S.I.O.N provides a comprehensive, ever-expanding suite of services that addresses the different needs of different homeless communities.

North Star Reach: North Star Reach provides life-changing camp experiences for children with serious health challenges and their families, free of charge.

Old Newsboys Goodfellow Fund of Detroit: Founded in 1914 and now one of Detroit’s oldest and most cherished charitable endeavors, the Goodfellows raise funds to create and deliver holiday gift boxes to 35,000-40,000 of the neediest children ages 4 through 13 in living in Detroit, Highland Park, River Rouge, Hamtramck, Harper Woods and Ecorse. Each child receives warm clothing, socks, underwear, toys, books, games, a dental kit, and school supplies. “No Kiddies Without a Christmas” is the group’s motto, and we at Local 4 are proud that our own meteorologist, Paul Gross, is the only Detroit media member who is an official Goodfellow. Join Paul in contributing to this great cause!

Orchards Children’s Services: Orchards has remained committed to its guiding principles of providing access and opportunity to every child who comes to us due to abuse or neglect. Their programs have grown substantially over the years to include foster care, adoption, family preservation and a host of educational, recreational and family oriented community services.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southeastern Michigan: RMHC Detroit opened in November of 1979, adjacent to the DMC Children’s Hospital of Michigan, becoming the 11th Ronald McDonald House location to open. Since the opening of the Detroit house, locations have also opened in Ann Arbor and Grand Rapids.

Rhonda Walker Foundation: The Rhonda Walker Foundation was founded in 2003 with a mission to empower inner city teen girls toward becoming strong confident, successful and moral future leaders.

Safe Haven Ministries: Since 1990, Safe Haven has helped individuals find hope and healing from domestic abuse. They have served over 3,000 last year through emergency shelter, and through non-residential programs. Their education and prevention program reaches approximately 5,000 people every year.

Samaritas: Samaritas is the state’s largest foster care and adoption organization with a full suite of family preservation programs and options like Substance Use Disorder (SUD) services to keep families together. Samaritas is one of the largest providers of refugee services, resettling families in from all over the world.

Slippers for Mom: Slippers for Mom is a 501c3 organization whose mission is to give comfort to those in need this holiday season by providing a cozy pair of slippers. In it’s 10th year, Slippers for Mom has donated over 4,000 pairs of slippers across Michigan.

Southwest Solutions: Southwest Solutions began as a mental health agency. In the wake deinstitutionalization, Southwest’s mission was to help the mentally ill live in the community by providing psychiatric counseling and medication. “Our programs help those who were at the margins of society turn the page and write new chapters of resilience and purpose.”

Turning Point: Turning Point’s mission is to provide programs and resources that enable survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault to regain control of their lives.

United Way of Southeast Michigan: They work with public, private and nonprofit partners to improve lives and empower every family to succeed by uniting around education, economic prosperity and health — the cornerstones of a strong, equitable community.

VFW National Home for Children: Almost a century ago, the VFW National Home for Children began as a place where families left behind by war could remain together. Today, the National Home has evolved to meet the changing needs of America’s military and veterans’ families. (Also check out Camp Trotter)

Women's Center of Southeastern Michigan: The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan is dedicated to the economic and emotional self-determination of women and families.

Women In Touch: Women in Touch a 501(c) organization was founded in 2000, guiding principles are respect, Integrity and excellence. “Our mission statement is to help bring wholeness and soundness to hurting women and children, while developing character and building healthy relationships.”

YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit: Supporting nearly 4,000 members who are working to achieve their healthy living goals in a safe, supportive way in our recently re-opened 7 locations, as well as meal distribution and virtual learning resources. More on how to donate here.

There are obviously countless others who deserve your donation. Use Charity Navigator for a more complete list, or check out Share Detroit here. (Happy to add your org to the list, email me here!)