49º

LIVE

Community

Young investigators using their fresh eyes to help families find justice

Tags: Cold Case, Sleuths, Investigations, Students, College, Detectives, Karen Drew
Student Sleuths

Local 4′s Karen Drew shows you how college students are helping detectives find new angles in cold cases.

Karen Drew: “What kinds of things are you looking at here.”

MSU Intern Antonina Cinnamond: “We’re going through every note, every picture, every interview.”

MSU Intern Baylie Kaiser: “I just feel like there has to be something hidden in there.”

Detective Lt. Erik Darling: “Their enthusiasm for working these cases is absolutely infectious.”

Detective Sgt. Larry Rothman: “And that’s what we really need.”

Karen Drew takes you to meet a team of local students getting hands on experience with real cases and helping families find justice!

Watch “Student Sleuths” Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.