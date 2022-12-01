DETROIT – Noel Night returns, plus plenty of events to keep you in the holiday spirit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show (Fox Theatre), Friday 6 p.m.: Splash along with Baby Shark and friends on an underwater adventure that will have fans of all ages dancing and singing along. Explore shapes, colors, numbers and more with the characters and songs you know and love. Even Santa joins in on the fun! The show runs at 80 minutes with tickets starting at $19.50. Get tickets here.

Kris Kringle Market (Downtown Rochester), Friday and Saturday: Everything you need for the holidays can be found at this outdoor market inspired by the ones found all throughout Europe. Find dozens of local vendors selling gifts, unique art, homemade food, wreaths and more. Enjoy live entertainment from the Meadow Brook Carolers, Alleluia Bell Ringers and more, as well as your chance to meet Santa. The market is free to attend and is open at 4 p.m. Friday and noon on Saturday, closing at 10 p.m. both days. More info here.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair (Masonic Temple), Friday to Sunday: Find the perfect present for even the toughest person on your list. Discover unique and one-of-a-kind gifts from over 100 juried makers selling everything from vintage clothing, handmade goods, home decor and more at Michigan’s longest running independent craft fair. Admission ranges from $2-10 at the door. More info here.

Detroit Urban Craft Fair brings in the holiday shopping crowds. Photo by Doug Coombe (Handmade Detroit)

Taylor Winterfest (Heritage Park), Saturday 4 p.m.: Surround yourself with the spirit of the holidays with a packed schedule of seasonal activities including the return of the Winterfest 5K, parade, tree lighting and fireworks. Early risers can take part in the 5K starting at 10 a.m. The Sheridan Open Air Pavilion opens at 4 p.m. with live music, hot cocoa, food and meet and greets with The Grinch. Stick around at 5 p.m. for the parade, followed immediately by the tree lighting and fireworks at approximately 6:15 p.m. More info and race registration here.

Noel Night (Midtown Detroit), Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.: All of Midtown is getting merry for the 48th annual celebration of the holidays after a two-year hiatus. The festive line-up includes live music and performances, art around every corner and unique holiday shopping experiences. Almost 100 venues will be participating including cultural icons like the Detroit Institute of Arts and the Michigan Science Center, restaurants like Babo and Frida, as well as shops like Shinola and Bon Bon Bon, and so much more. Admission is free for the whole family but be prepared for large crowds and traffic. More info here.

The Hard Nut (Detroit Opera), Saturday & Sunday: It’s The Nutcracker like never before. Set in the early 70s of American suburbia, this retro-modern retelling is a new and hilarious way to experience the holiday classic. Presented by the Mark Morris Dance Group, The Hard Nut features an impressive cast of 33 dancers and plays Tchaikovsky’s classic score with a live 48-piece orchestra. Tickets start at $29. Get tickets here.

A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live (Fox Theatre), Sunday: The timeless classic starring your favorite friends Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy and the rest of the Peanuts gang comes to life on stage in a Broadway-style holiday spectacular. Featuring the music of the Vince Guaraldi Trio played live, as well as classic carols and songs, discover the true meaning of Christmas in your new family tradition. Showtimes are 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. with a runtime of 90 minutes. Tickets start at $30. Get tickets here.

Belleville WinterFest, through Sunday: The community comes out to celebrate the season with plenty of activities to enjoy with the family. There will be ice skating, a bounce house, animal show, carriage rides, lighted parade and even fireworks. Stop by the Main Street activity tent to experience the craft and vendor show. On Sunday, kids can have breakfast with Santa. WinterFest is free to attend with charges for select activities. More info and schedule here.

Hudson’s Holidays (Detroit Historical Museum), now open through December 30: Go back in time to when the Hudson’s department store hovered over Woodward and brought holiday magic throughout its windows and 25 stories. From rare photos to actual toys and décor used in the store, it’s your limited-time glimpse into a Detroit tradition. Throughout the month of December, admission to the Detroit Historical is free on Sundays including the Hudson’s Holiday exhibit. More info here.

Wild Lights (Detroit Zoo), select weekend nights through January: Millions of twinkling LED lights will light up the Detroit Zoo bringing cheer to the park’s storied trees and buildings, as well as light tunnels and sculptures. Don’t miss the Enchanted Trail, a new interactive walk-through experience filled with lights and holiday sounds. More info and tickets here.

