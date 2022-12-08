🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Feeling the festive spirit? Check out these holiday shows coming to Detroit this weekend.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (Detroit Opera House), through December 18: The Queen of Rock n’ Roll will have you rolling down to the Opera House for an electrifying night of Tina Turner’s biggest hits. The hit Broadway musical goes through Turner’s tumultuous life and marriage to Ike Turner using her catalog of much-beloved music. Tickets start at $35. Show schedule and tickets here.

Celtic Woman: A Christmas Symphony (Music Hall), Friday 8 p.m.: The Grammy-nominated all-female Irish troupe is getting merry with a holiday edition of their iconic sound. Known for their harmonies and arrangements, Celtic Woman is bringing a full symphony in an intimate concert setting singing both classic Christmas songs as well as traditional Irish carols. Get tickets here.

GRiZMAS (Masonic Temple Theatre), Friday and Saturday 9 p.m.: Detroit DJ GRiZ is closing out his 12 Days of GRiZMAS with his annual two-day music festival. He’s bringing along his friends Dirtysnatcha, Carbin, Canabliss, Wreckno and Khiva. Get tickets here.

Fleece & Thank You Blanket Making (Twelve Oaks Mall), Saturday 12 to 4 p.m.: Help make a child facing hospital treatment’s holidays brighter by making a blanket while you wait in line to see Santa. The colorful and comfortable blankets will then be donated to children in Michigan hospitals. The fleece blankets are free to make. More info here.

Whiskey & Wine Fest (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: Warm up with a little whiskey and wine this weekend. Admission includes 10 samples, a commemorative glass, keepsake photo and coat check. Enjoy live entertainment throughout the night and food trucks to pair your drinks with. 21 and over only. Tickets start at $45. Proceeds benefit K9 Charities. Tickets and list of beverages here.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas by Chip Davis (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: No holiday season is complete without the funky sounds of Chip Davis playing everywhere and now you can experience it live with a full band, live singers and a festive production. Now celebrating 35th anniversary, the Christmas tour is the longest running tour in the industry. Tickets start at $30. Get tickets here.

NUTCRACKER! Magical Christmas Ballet (Fox Theatre), Sunday: The holiday classic returns for the 30th anniversary tour with a star-studded international cast, larger-than-life puppets, acrobatics and spectacular costumes. Experience the magic and wonder of the nutcracker that many families call a tradition. Three shows only: 12 p.m., 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Get tickets here.

Toyland (Beacon Park), through January 16: See larger-than-life light displays from a giant teddy bear, to nutcrackers, presents and more with a display that totals over 125,000 twinkling LED lights. On select Saturday evenings, kids can hop on the free choo-choo train. More info here.

Monroe Street Midway: The holidays have transformed the outdoor downtown venue into a festive winter wonderland. Go down the giant artic slide, take a spin on the bumper cars, play puck-putt or test your luck at the indoor arcade. On select nights, take a picture with Santa. Admission is free to enter with fees for some attractions. More info here.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle (Lighthouse ArtSpace), now open: From the creators of Immersive Van Gogh is a new experience that will bring the magic of the holidays all around you. Hear the classic music of Tchaikovsky, like “The March of the Toys” and “The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” while dazzling projections put you right in the middle of the story of The Nutcracker. Tickets start at $30. Open on select dates through December. More information and reservations here.

