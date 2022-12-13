How experts at the Detroit Zoo are helping great apes

Watch Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.

What do you do when a great ape has heart trouble?

It’s a special assignment that’s taking our Dr. Frank McGeorge to the zoo.

Dr. McGeorge: “Our hearts have more in common with these great apes than you might imagine. I’ll show you how experts here at the Detroit Zoo are helping apes in another state live longer, healthier lives. Doing something that’s never been done anywhere in the world.”

It’s an effort that could benefit not only these aging apes but their entire species.

Watch “Helping Hearts” Thursday at 5:45 p.m. on Local 4 News and streaming on Local 4+.