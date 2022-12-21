Eastern Market feeds over 200 families this holiday season

DETROIT – At Eastern Market, there’s a real tradition of giving.

Detroit businesses banded together to make sure families and seniors have a good meal on Christmas.

At the Sacred Heart Church in Eastern Market, more than 200 baskets are being packed with goods from local businesses.

Pastor Norman Thomas said that’s just how this community works, which is why the distribution of these holiday food baskets has been an annual tradition for the last three decades.

Families in the area came to pick up their free baskets on Wednesday, allowing them to fill up on groceries and get a taste of all the delicious goods Eastern Market has to offer.

