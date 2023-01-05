DETROIT – The holidays may be over, but the winter-themed festivities go on.

8 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Fire & Ice Festival (Valade Park), Friday to Sunday: It’s a celebration of the elements right at the Detroit Riverfront. Warm up in oversized fires and explore larger-than-life ice carvings. Guests can grab photos with Frozen’s Elsa and at the iron ice throne. Along with archery and axe throwing, there will be plenty of live entertainment all day long including roaming Renaissance performers, Flames & Dames, Randal Lee Wizard Show and more. The winter festival is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday and is free to attend. More info and schedule of entertainment here.

Twist & Shout: The Music of the Beatles (Detroit Symphony Orchestra), Friday to Sunday: Go on a symphonic journey through Beatlemania as the DSO goes through the Beatles’ catalog of hits that set off the British invasion. Rock out to “Eight Days a Week,” “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Yesterday” and more live. Conducted by Grammy Award winner Jeff Tyzik. Tickets start at $19. Schedule of performances and tickets here.

Dragons & Mythical Beasts (Music Hall), Saturday 2 p.m.: From the creators of Dinosaur World Live comes an epic adventure featuring magical creatures from myths and legends. These life-sized puppets will transport families of all ages to this realm of beasts, trolls and surprising mysteries. Are you brave enough to conquer your fears? Get tickets here.

49th Annual Detroit Automotive Swap Meet (Suburban Collection Showplace), Saturday & Sunday: Find everything you need under one roof with over 65,000 square feet of showroom space and hundreds of vendors selling all types of new and used parts. Save big by buying direct and discover hard-to-find auto parts. Open to the public Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. More info here.

Novi Bridal Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Saturday & Sunday 12 to 5 p.m.: Walking down the aisle soon and need a little inspiration? See what your dream wedding can look like. Meet local vendors, planners, designers and caterers who can craft your perfect night. Tickets are $15 at the door. More info here.

The Rink at Royal Oak (Centennial Commons), ongoing: You still have plenty of time to tie those laces and go skating in the 60 by 90′ downtown rink. All-day skating is $10 and rentals are $5. The rink is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. Various hours on weekdays. Schedule and more info here.

Van Gogh in America (Detroit Institute of Arts), ongoing: The clock is ticking to experience dozens of works by the artist all collected into one exhibition. A centennial celebration of Van Gogh’s introduction to the United States, an honor exclusive to the DIA, the collection features some of the artists’ most famous works, as well as rare writings and sketches. Separately ticketed event. More info and tickets here.

Monroe Street Midway, ongoing Fridays to Sundays: The winter wonderland continues at the popular Downtown outdoor venue. All the attractions are still available including the arctic slide, winter bumper cars, indoor arcade and puck-putt. Admission and some activities are free. The midway is open on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., and from 12 to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. More info here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.