Oakland County high school student performs at Carnegie Hall

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A student from an Oakland County high school had a chance of a lifetime as he was selected to perform at Carnegie Hall.

Zach Zuber of Lakeland High School had one of the best moments of his life so far after being selected for the High School Honors Performance Series at Carnegie Hall.

“It felt very good. The hall was great. I thought it was a really fun performance to be a part of,” said Zuber.

The 17-year-old was there for five days, where he played alongside some of the best performers from all over the globe, learning a thing or two from legends.

“We worked with Charles Pelts, who works with the New England Conservatory, and he’s a very good conductor, and it was nice learning from him on the things I can apply,” Zuber recalled.

Even though he’s already achieved a level many musicians never see in a lifetime. He said he’s going to keep on pushing forward.

“I would say my ultimate goal is to strike a big job in a major orchestra. That’s going to be a long journey, but I think I’m ready to take that on,” Zuber added.

The Lakeland High School student’s next venture will be auditioning for both bands at the University of Michigan and Michigan State University.