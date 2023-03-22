Sterling Heights opens new bocce ball facility

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – Bocce ball has made its way to Macomb County.

The city of Sterling Heights has announced that Bocce Barn, a three-season facility, has opened its doors for recreational use.

The 40′ x 90′ bocce ball facility is fully enclosed with two club-size courts. The Bocce Barn will be used for drop-in play, league and tournament play from March 20 to Nov. 20 each year. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, the Bocce Barn will be reserved for scheduled activities.

The hours for the general public can be viewed below:

Monday through Friday: 5 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., 7 p.m. - 8:45 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays: 12 p.m. - 1:45 p.m., 2 p.m. - 3:45 p.m., 4 p.m. - 5:45 p.m.

To register for a time to play, click here.

Sterling Heights Cuts Ribbon on New Bocce Barn (City of Sterling Heights)

Sterling Heights residents can participate at the Bocce Barn for free. It costs $5 per person for non-residents. The Bocce Barn is located behind the Sterling Heights Senior Center.

“We’re excited to bring Recreating Recreation to a close after five+ years of continuous improvement to our community’s recreation amenities,” said Sterling Heights Parks and Recreation Director Kyle Langlois. “This final amenity rounds out a diverse mix of new opportunities we’ve curated for our community, and we’re proud that these new courts will make bocce more accessible for everyone, including our 50+ residents, compared to the former outdoor courts.”

Bocce is an ancient sport stemming from around 5000 B.C. in Italy. According to worldbocce.org, the sport spread throughout Palestine and into Asia and was eventually picked up by the Greeks and Romans in 600 B.C. In 1896, Bocce Olympiad was held in Greece during the resurgence of the sport’s popularity.

“We’re an active community, and it’s obvious that investing in our recreational amenities is a huge factor in offering an exceptional quality of life to our residents. It’s nice to put a bow on this initiative, and I’m proud we have provided so many opportunities for our residents to connect in unique and active ways,” said Sterling Heights Mayor Michael C. Taylor.