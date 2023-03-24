🎉 Help us celebrate West Bloomfield: What’re your favorite things about your community?

Welcome to our new ClickOnDetroit segment, Community of the Week -- it’s a new thing we’re trying to highlight, uplift and educate about your community -- and we need you to help make it great.

Nobody knows your community like you do. You know the best spots, the best restaurants, the place to go when you need your car fixed, or the park you love to visit in the fall.

Maybe there’s someone in your community who we should know about, or an event you love, or a tradition that happens in your neighborhood. It can be anything that makes your city fee like home.

This time, we’re celebrating West Bloomfield! What’s up, West Bloomfield?

West Bloomfield Charter Township was established back in 1833, with about 65,000 calling it home these days. The charter township is the home town of Olympic gold medal ice dancer Meryl Davis, and Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel.

So, West Bloomfield residents -- tell us -- what do you love about your city? Give us the details, and we’ll be popping around to some of your suggestions to highlight on Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit.

Use the comment section below to drop us a line!

