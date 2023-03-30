DETROIT – Get spring break started with early Easter activities and April Fools Day comedy shows.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

CHICAGO (Fisher Theatre), through Sunday: Broadway’s longest running American musical is back to razzle dazzle Detroit audiences. From the legendary Bob Fosse choreography to the beloved songs like “Cell Block Tango” and “All That Jazz,” CHICAGO is still the name on everyone’s lips, even 25 years later. Tickets start at $30. Showtimes and tickets here.

Novi Home & Garden Show (Suburban Collection Showplace), Friday to Sunday: It’s your inspiration station for all those home improvement projects you’ve been waiting to start! Discover the latest and greatest products for every style. From decorating and landscaping exhibits to patios and pools, spruce up this spring with hundreds of local vendors ready to offer their best prices of the year. Admission is $10 and free for children 12 and under. More info here.

Eggstravaganza (Canterbury Village), Saturday & Sunday: It’s a bird, it’s a plane… it’s brightly colored Easter eggs! Grab your basket and get ready to run as hundreds of eggs are dropped from above by helicopter. Collect 10 and get a prize from the shops inside the Village. Then, stick around for the petting zoo, character meet and greets, blowup bunnies and your chance to meet the Easter Bunny. Admission is $7. Get tickets here.

Jo Koy (Masonic Temple Theatre), Saturday 6:30 p.m.: This is no April Fool’s: comedian, actor, podcast host and YouTube sensation, Jo Koy, is back in Detroit, which he claimed was his loudest audience last year. He’s back with his new “Just Kidding” World Tour featuring brand new material, especially now that his latest film Easter Sunday has been released. Tickets start at $48.50. Get tickets here.

15th Annual Motor City Blues Festival (Fox Theatre), Saturday 7 p.m.: Feel the groove of jazz and the blues with legendary acts Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, Lenny Williams, King George, Nelly Tiger Travis, Chick Rodgers and Ronnie Bell. Tickets start at $59. Get tickets here.

Detroit Bourbon Fest (Royal Oak Farmers Market), Saturday 7 to 10 p.m.: The popular Belle Isle whiskey festival is moving to Royal Oak this year. Grab your souvenir keepsake glass and take your pick from over 200 of the best local and international bourbons, whiskeys and more. Tickets include 10 tastings. Try something new or savor in a familiar favorite. Admission is $50 online, $60 at the gate. 21 and over only. Bourbon list and tickets here.

Straight Jokes! No Chaser Comedy Tour (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 8 p.m.: When April Fool’s Day lands on a Saturday, there’s no shortage of comedy around town. See the kings of comedy Mike Epps, Cedric the Entertainer, Earthquake, D.L. Hughley and DC Young Fly live at LCA. Limited ticket availability starting at $99.50. Get tickets here.

Easter Egg-stravaganza (Blake’s Orchard & Cider Mill), Sunday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Get your Easter family fun started early. Get ready to hop and hunt around Blake’s famous orchards to find as many eggs to fill your basket with. Afterwards, take a photo with the Easter Bunny himself and enjoy the mill’s tasty offerings. Admission includes orchard train rides, crafts, face painting and more. Tickets are $24.95 per child and free for parents (up to two per paid child). Reservations here.

National All Things Detroit Day (Eastern Market), Sunday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Celebrate what makes our city so great by supporting up and coming local entrepreneurs who are building the next best thing. Shop from over 250 small businesses selling handcrafted art, home goods, food and more. This year, All Things Detroit will take over Sheds 3, 4 and 5. Tickets are $5 at the door. Participating vendors here.

Legally Blonde (Fox Theatre), Sunday 3 & 7:30 p.m.: Omigod You Guys! The musical smash that led the way for many of today’s movie-to-stage adaptations is here for one-day-only. Based on the 2001 film of the same name, Elle Woods’ story comes to life with the pink and pop-fueled spectacular including songs like “Bend and Snap” and “So Much Better.” Get tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.