Audition to be our next Go 4 It singer, perform live at Ford Fireworks!

It’s your chance to Go 4 It!
We’re bringing back our old Go 4 It campaign -- which means we’ll need a new singer for our classic Go 4 It song.
We’re holding auditions at the end of April, in two different locations, for singers to show off their skills, and become the new voice of Go 4 It.
Finalists will also perform during our Ford Fireworks broadcast in June.
What to know about Go 4 It auditions:
Livonia
- Friday, April 28
- Laurel Park Place (food court)
- 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Troy
- Saturday, April 29
- Somerset Collection (North Grand Court)
- 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Singer should be prepared to sing the Go 4 It song -- if you don’t know it, you can check it out below!