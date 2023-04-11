Audition to be our next Go 4 It singer, perform live at Ford Fireworks!

It’s your chance to Go 4 It!

We’re bringing back our old Go 4 It campaign -- which means we’ll need a new singer for our classic Go 4 It song.

We’re holding auditions at the end of April, in two different locations, for singers to show off their skills, and become the new voice of Go 4 It.

Finalists will also perform during our Ford Fireworks broadcast in June.

What to know about Go 4 It auditions:

Livonia

Friday, April 28

Laurel Park Place (food court)

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Troy

Saturday, April 29

Somerset Collection (North Grand Court)

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Singer should be prepared to sing the Go 4 It song -- if you don’t know it, you can check it out below!

Watch some of our old Go 4 It promos below: