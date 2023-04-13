DETROIT – It’s a great weekend for music lovers with Tyrese, Lewis Capaldi and The Beatles tribute band all performing this weekend in Detroit.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Ainadamar (Fountain of Tears) (Detroit Opera House), Friday and Sunday: It’s your last chance to see Osvaldo Golijov’s acclaimed Ainadamar, a haunting production where opera meets flamenco. The New York Times calls it “a poetic mediation that keeps erupting in sensual, riotous flamenco rhythms.” The 80-minute opera will be heading to the Metropolitan Opera for the 2024-25 season. Tickets start at $29. Showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Get tickets here.

Je’Caryous Johnson presents New Jack City Live (Music Hall), Friday & Saturday: Back by popular demand. Relive the 1991 film with Wesley Snipes and Ice-T live on stage. Featuring the iconic lines and soundtrack of the original movie, New Jack City Live stars Allen Payne, Treach, Gardy Dourdan and Flex Alexander. 8 p.m. shows with a matinee on Saturday at 3 p.m. Tickets start at $30. Get tickets here.

Greenfield Village, opens Saturday: It’s the early unofficial start to summer when the Henry Ford Museum opens up the 80-acre venue filled with historic districts and one-of-a-kind artifacts that have been inspiring families for decades. This year commemorates the 20th anniversary of the Village’s 2003 transformation. Reserve tickets here.

Unicorn Festival (Riverside Art Center), Saturday 12 to 5 p.m.: Experience the magical world of unicorns at this colorful and sparkly festival in Ypsilanti for the whole family. Embark on a journey filled with sweet treats, sparkle stations, unicorn “tattoos” and even a dance party to shake your tail to. Tickets are $60. Reservation for a 2-hour slot required. Get tickets here.

Mi-Sci After Dark: World Space Party (Michigan Science Center), Saturday 6 to 11 p.m.: Blast off for an adults-only party with food, drinks and laser lights! Learn all about the James Webb Space Telescope and the science behind the stunning photos it has been able to capture. Each ticket includes access to the museum’s renowned galleries, the laser show featuring music from Lizzo and one drink. 21 and over only. Admission is $35 for members and $48 for non-members. Get tickets here.

Lewis Capaldi (Masonic Temple), Saturday 6:45 p.m.: The 23-year-old Scottish singer stormed the airwaves with his hit single “Someone You Loved” which hit #1 all around the world. Capaldi has sold over 1.5 million albums with over 3 billion worldwide streams. The Grammy-nominated artist will be releasing his second studio album Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent in May. Tickets start at $50. Get tickets here.

R&B Music Experience (Little Caesars Arena), Saturday 7 p.m.: Where else can you go to watch all these superstars under one roof? Sing along with Grammy-nominated Tyrese, the legendary Xscape, 112, Silk, El DeBarge, H-Town and Shai for an unforgettable night of hit after hit like “How You Gonna Act Like That,” “Who Can I Run To” and so much more. Tickets start at $95. Get tickets here.

RAIN – A Tribute to the Beatles (Fox Theatre), Saturday 8 p.m.: Head back in time to the British Invasion when The Beatles topped the charts and Beatlemania was everywhere. Relive the band’s most iconic songs from the “Rooftop Concert” as well as everyone’s Beatles’ favorites. With note-for-note performances and state-of-the-art technology, it’s as close to the iconic band as you can get. One show only. Tickets start at $25. Get tickets here.

Choco Town (Oakland Mall), ongoing: Bite into Detroit’s newest (and sweetest) immersive experience. Indulge on a journey of all five senses into Choco Town, a scrumptious place filled with delicious photo opportunities and chocolate samples around every corner. Meet the town’s locals and learn how chocolate is made. Tickets start at $18, save money with family bundles. Book timed reservations here.

Immersive Disney Animation (Lightouse ArtSpace), ongoing: Step into the magical world of Disney animation in this brand-new immersive experience from the creative minds that brought Immersive Van Gogh to Detroit. Celebrating 100 years of the movies and shorts that generations have loved, this interactive exhibit puts guests right in the heart of the magic with 360 degrees of stunning art and beloved songs. From Frozen to The Little Mermaid, and everything in between, families will be singing and dancing together in a whole new way. Reserve tickets here.

Find more events with our Live Guide calendar here.