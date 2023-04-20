DETROIT – Luke Combs will be rockin’ out Ford Field, plus how you can make our community more beautiful for Earth Day.

10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Barley BBQ & Beats (St. Andrew’s Hall), Friday 5 to 9 p.m.: What goes better with fall-off-the-bone BBQ than some good ol’ whiskey? Add on live music from hometown bands and you’ve got yourself a finger-lickin’ good time. Local distilleries include Grand Traverse Distillery, Michigan Moonshine and more. BBQ from C.A.Y.A. Smokehouse, Woodpile, Slow’s and more. Tickets start at $50. Admission includes 3 servings of BBQ and 3 hand-crafted cocktails. Proceeds benefit Hospice of Michigan and Arbor Hospice. Get tickets here.

Bluey’s Big Play (Fox Theatre), Friday to Sunday: Alert the grannies! The beloved animated series comes to life on stage for fans of all ages. Watch Bluey, Bingo, Bandit and Chilli on their very first live theatrical show in the U.S. with puppets, live actors and memorable sets from the show. This is an all-new adventure by Bluey’s creator Joe Brumm and features new music from Bluey composer Joff Bush. It’s Bluey like you’ve never seen before. Tickets start at $22. Get tickets here.

Detroit River Cleanup (Trenton Rotary Park), Saturday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.: Help Friends of the Detroit River keep our riverfront clean this Earth Day with an on-land and on-water cleanup. Boat owners are encouraged to sign up. Register here.

Community Free Day (Michigan Science Center), Saturday 10 a.m.: Discover what’s in store at Mi-Sci for a day of exploration, learning and fun for Earth Day. In honor of the holiday, a special “Our Planet, Our Future” program will focus on conservation and the planet. Reserved tickets are highly recommended as tickets generally sell out. Reserve tickets here.

Dequindre Cut Spring Cleanup, Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: It’s time to get our beautiful greenway ready for a busy summer. Join neighbors and volunteers of all ages for a fun afternoon picking up trash and litter. A limited number of gloves, trash bags, pickers and rakes will be available. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own. Under 18 must volunteer with adult. Register here.

Green Day (Belle Isle Nature Center), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: The annual free celebration is filled with outdoor activities, nature hikes and earth-friendly crafts. Hear from local conservation specialists and learn all about opportunities to participate in clean waterway initiatives led by people in our own community. Open to the public and no registration needed. More info here.

Earth Day at the Zoo (Detroit Zoo), Saturday 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Celebrate the greenest day of the year at one of the greenest parks in Detroit. Learn all about our ecosystems and how everyone, even the smallest of guests, can make a big difference in making our world more sustainable. The event is included with admission to the zoo and free for members. Learn more here.

Luke Combs (Ford Field), Saturday 5 p.m.: The country superstar is showing Motown why his music is still heating up the charts. His latest album Growin’ Up debuted at #1 to critical acclaim. His latest world tour boasts 16 countries in 3 continents throughout the span of 35 shows. Don’t miss the six-time CMA winner doing what he does best. He’ll be joined by Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Calvary and Brent Cobb. Get tickets here.

8-Bit Con (Lexus Velodrome), Saturday & Sunday: Uncanny Collectors invites you to the first ever 8-Bit Con. Enjoy a retro weekend full of free video game stations, vintage games, comic books, action figures and more. Dress up and take part in the cosplay competition for some sweet prizes and enjoy free caffeine from Craigs Coffee in the morning. You can also meet the cast of Comics Beer & Sci-Fi. Day passes are $10 or get a weekend pass for only $15. Get passes here.

Palmer Park Earth Day Clean-Up & Old Growth Forest Walk, Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Help make Palmer Park shine brighter this spring with a community cleanup for the whole family. People for Palmer Park will provide gloves, trash bags, tools, hand sanitizers and light refreshments. Young ones can sign up for the Aziza Fairy Forest & Treasure Hunt where they look for tiny treasures while picking up trash. More info and registration here.

